Don't want to lose money playing poker? Find out what gaming firms are doing to help you play responsibly

Earlier in September, the news of a Goldman Sachs employee fraudulently transferring Rs 38 crore to pay off his poker debt has fuelled the debate on how healthy online gaming environment is in India.

Hence, it becomes important to discuss what the online gaming platforms in India are doing as a whole to educate gamers about playing responsibly.

Take the example of Adda52, an online poker website, which has introduced responsible gaming feature to ensure gamers know their limits.

So, users on Adda52 can set limits on tables or stakes and self-exclude from playing on the website for a set period.

After setting the limits, they will not be able to play at a table which is in excess of the imposed limit.

Once the limits are set, there is no option to increase or remove the limits for the next seven days. However, the limits can always be decreased ensuring that players can abide by their decision of self- control.

Additionally, players can also set the buy-in limits for the tournaments and SNGs (social network games).

Once they set the limit, they will not be able to play any tournament or SNG whose buy-in is more than the set limit.

Gamers can also set a period of time during which they will be excluded from all gaming activities.

Once self-excluded, they will be permitted to log on to the website but not play any game including the free-to-play version.

Other initiatives

Along with Adda52, are other online gaming companies taking such initiatives?

According to Naveen Goyal, CEO, Adda52, “A few rummy companies already have implemented some sort of responsible gaming features. Bigger companies have already taken the initiative and other smaller companies are trying to catch-up. The reason they are getting delayed is they don’t have their own software so they have to depend on third-party software.”

In addition, due to the absence of formal regulation, All India Gaming Federation has issued a charter on online games of skill.

“What we have done is for our set of operators who are in real-money gaming sector we have implemented self-regulatory methodology,” said Roland Landers, CEO, AIGF. The methodology covers four broad principles - legality, integrity, user rights and good practice.

Failing to comply with the charter will mean the operator will not be allowed to use AIGF's seal and approved game noting on its platform. The AIGF seal makes any gaming platform, especially real-money ones, more credible.

What more can the online gaming space do towards responsible gaming?

Goyal says that there can be such systems implemented that will signal when a player is going overboard.

“This means implementing some sort of machine learning where the system would understand rather than the player customizing,” he added.

“But, I don’t know whether this is the right time to move forward with machines deciding for people but that is one direction where companies might go,” he said.

As per Landers, for AIGF, the next level is audits which will check whether operators have complied with the charter and they will get a certificate for the same. He said the audit part was a work in progress.

While Goyal thinks that, compared to international standards, India is at par or maybe ahead of what the best companies have implemented in the world, Landers thinks more can be done.