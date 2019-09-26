Do you play fantasy sports? You may be watching more actual sports, says a study

Do you know those who play fantasy sports online end up watching sports more than usual?

According to a study titled ‘Fantasy Sports: Measuring its impact on actual sports consumption’, the growth of the online fantasy sports platforms is resulting in a growth in the viewership of various formats of sports.

In fact, Kabaddi is followed more by fantasy sports players as compared to non-players.

The fantasy sports platforms are enabling casual fans to engage with the sports they love, and become core sports fans. The findings validate the strong potential of fantasy sports in contributing to the growth of the sports ecosystem of India.

As many as 1,169 people were surveyed from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, among others for the study.

Of the 1169 respondents, 566 were fantasy sports players while 603 did not engage with fantasy sports online.

Of the 566 respondents from metro cities who indulged in fantasy sports, 37 percent players followed kabaddi as a sport. On the other hand, of the 603 respondents who did not play fantasy sports, only 31 percent followed kabaddi.

It was also found that 37 percent of fantasy sports players consume more than 6-8 hours of sports content per week to stay abreast of news on players and match conditions. This has turned passive sports viewers into active participants of a match.

Around 32 percent players spend more than three hours watching a sports match as compared to 14 percent of non-players of fantasy sports.

Commenting on the findings of the Custom Nielsen study commissioned by IFSG, Anwar Shirpurwala, CEO, IFSG said, “India is a sports-loving nation. Alongside cricket, which remains our most-watched sport, we are witnessing increased viewership of sports like kabaddi and hockey as well as shorter format sports leagues like IPL (Indian Premier League), Indian Super League (ISL), and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).”