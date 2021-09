September 13, 2021 / 03:02 AM IST

a truly unique feat of winning a Calendar Grand Slam - one that will tip the scales hugely in his favor as the greatest tennis player of all time. World Number 2 Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be looking to rain on Djokovic's parade to win his first ever Grand Slam.

: Djokovic looks to rewrite the history books and attain tennis immortality as he takes on Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2021 US Open final. A win today will see Djokovic achieve