'Disrespected' Cristiano Ronaldo walks off in Manchester United win

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is getting closer to an exit from the Premier League club.

The Portuguese legend walked off from the Old Trafford dugout a few minutes before full time as Manchester United cruised to a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.





The 37-year-old was frustrated at being an unused substitute in the win at Old Trafford and stormed off down the tunnel with the match still live.

This divided Manchester United fans on social media, with Ronaldo loyalists defending him while others called his actions "disgraceful" and "petulant".

Manager Erik Ten Hag made his third and final substitution of the night in the 87th minute by bringing on fellow forward Anthony Elanga, which proved to be the final straw for Ronaldo.





Cristiano Ronaldo has only started two matches in the Premier League this season, and it is unlikely he will start in the important fixture against Chelsea on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag promised to deal with the issue. "He (Ronaldo) was there. I have seen him, yeah, but I didn't speak to him after. I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. Today, we are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this for Saturday," Ten Hag was quoted as saying.

Comfortable win

Goal from midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Fred helped United cruise to an easy victory at home. This win helped United leapfrog Newcastle United to fifth place with 19 points from 11 matches.