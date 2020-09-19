172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|disney-hotstar-announces-new-in-stadium-experience-feature-for-ipl-2020-offers-1-month-additional-subscription-on-annual-pack-5859971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Disney+ Hotstar announces new in-stadium experience feature for IPL 2020; offers 1 month additional subscription on annual pack

The IPL 2020 matches will begin streaming later today on Disney+ Hotstar.

Moneycontrol News

IPL 2020 is just around the corner, and Disney+ Hotstar is kicking off the celebration with an exciting new feature. Dream 11 IPL 2020 commences later today on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform has introduced a new ‘In-Stadium Experience’ feature as social distancing norms have disrupted the way LIVE sports are enjoyed.

The OTT platform has developed an in-stadium experience through an updated Watch ‘N Play social feed, allowing viewers to share their experience and support while watching the matches live on Disney+ Hotstar.

An interactive emoji stream has been added to replicate the exhilarating roar of the stadium, Disney+ Hotstar said in a press release. Fans will also be able to show support for their favourite players using the new player emojis.

Watch ‘N Play also features an exciting ball-by-ball prediction game, which will allow users to compete with their friends and family. Additionally, the Disney+ Hotstar also introduces Duet videos and Hotshot selfies to enable users to share their experiences throughout the matches. The platform will also broadcast the best Duets on Star Sports.

Disney+ Hotstar’s VIP plan is available for as low as Rs 365 per year if you use a credit card or Rs 399 by paying through other means, including debit cards, net banking, UPI, etc. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is available for Rs 1,499 per year or Rs 299 a month.  Users who subscribe to the VIP plan will receive a 13-month subscription as opposed to the regular 12 months / 1 year.

The IPL 2020 matches will begin streaming later today on Disney+ Hotstar. People will have to subscribe for Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium memberships to watch the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:10 pm

