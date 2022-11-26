Dismal England register goalless draw against USA

They might have been the 'superior' team, but England were made to look extremely ordinary by the USA, yet again at a World Cup. After their 6-2 mauling of Iran, much was expected of this English side against the USA - whom they have never beaten at a World Cup. But on the day, it was the USA who were the better side and England would count themselves lucky that it just ended in a goalless draw. If there was one thing that England managed to do quite brilliantly, it was that they managed to squash all the high expectations of them that they had garnered after the first match. Loud jeers rang around the stadium as England fans jeered the team out of the stadium.

Coach Gareth Southgate had reminded his players of that record beforehand, with the U.S. famously winning 1-0 in 1950 and playing out a 1-1 draw in 2010. They didn’t seem to heed his warning and didn't respond to Gregg Berhalter’s young and energetic team. England could consider itself fortunate not to have dropped another match to the U.S., after Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar with a first-half strike and Weston McKinnie lifted a shot over from eight yards out. The England fans had turned up at the Al Bayt Stadium in anticipation of celebrating a win and qualification to the knockout stages with a game to play. Unless they go down to Wales by a huge margin, England have one foot already in the knockout stages.

England, with Harry Maguire solid in defence, were unimpressive and rode their luck when Weston McKennie missed an easy chance and Christian Pulisic struck the bar in the first half. Mason Mount brought a fine save from USA goalkeeper Matt Turner just before the break but this was an undistinguished display that carried none of the attacking verve that saw them thrash Iran in their opening game.

England remain firm favourites to qualify for the knockout stage, knowing they only need to avoid a four-goal defeat against Wales to progress. For the USA, it will be do-or-die match against Iran. Nothing but a win will see them through to the Round of 16.