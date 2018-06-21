App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dinesh Chandimal appeals against ICC's suspension for ball-tampering

"Dinesh Chandimal has appealed against the match referee's findings that saw him suspended for one Test after being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball," the ICC said on its Twitter handle.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal today appealed against the ICC's decision to suspend him from the third Test of the ongoing tour of the West Indies due to ball-tampering. Chandimal had been charged by the ICC for ball-tampering during the second Test here after video evidence suggested that he applied saliva to the ball shortly after putting what appeared to be a sweet in his mouth.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, before attending the hearing where match referee Javagal Srinath, after utilising the time available to him under the code to make his decision, handed Chandimal the maximum punishment, which was two suspension points and a fine of 100 percent of his match fee.

He was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the second day's play of the second Test, which concluded here on Monday.

During a hearing held at the end of the Test, in which video evidence was used in the presence of the Sri Lanka team management as well as the match officials, Chandimal admitted putting something in his mouth but wasn't able to recall what it was.

Commenting on his decision, Srinath had said: "After reviewing the footage of the incident, it is clear that Dinesh applied an artificial substance to the ball, namely saliva containing the residue of something he had in his mouth, an action which is prohibited under the ICC Code of Conduct."

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson backed the Playing Control Team, when he said: "The ICC fully supports the match officials in their decision and will continue to do so in any other such instances."
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:20 pm

