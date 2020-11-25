Diego Maradona dies at 60: Here are the five iconic moments from Argentinian football legend's career

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died at 60 following a heart attack.

Considered a genius on field, Maradona had several memorable moments during the course of his career. Here are, however, the five moments considered to have been the most iconic in his career:

Debut at 15

Discovered in street kickabouts by the scout for first division club Argentinos Juniors, the prodigy made his league debut at 15.

At 17 he just missed inclusion in Argentina's 1978 World Cup-winning squad at home.

1986 World Cup quarterfinal -- Hand of God

Maradona was largely responsible for Argentina's World Cup victory in 1986 in Mexico, scoring two famous goals in one game against England in the quarter-finals.

The first was a notorious goal scored with his fist, and the second, where he dribbled past half the England team, is often called the goal of the century.

"It was partly by the hand of God and partly with the head of Maradona," he said of his opener in the 2-1 win.

1983 El Clasico

The 1983 'El Clasico'--- a Real Madrid vs Barcelona fixture--- saw Maradona's club Barcelona defeat arch-rivals Real Madrid. That game, according to footballing legend, was the first such time when a Barcelona player was applauded by Real Madrid fans.

Move to Napoli

In 1984, Maradona moved to Napoli for a then world-record $7.5 million contract. Maradona helped underdogs Napoli to the Italian title twice - creating a whole new set of adoring fans in the process.

The end of a glorious international career

Maradona retired from professional soccer in 1997 after yielding 34 goals from 91 games, not to mention a World Cup win and a runner-up medal.