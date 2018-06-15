Did you know the FIFA World Cup winner does not get the real trophy: Check out these amazing facts

With millions of viewers tuning into TV sets to cheer for their favourite teams, in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, here's a fun fact that could well baffle you.

Yes, the winning team is not given the original FIFA trophy. Instead, the team is handed a gold-plated replica.

And if you're wondering what happens to the original trophy, well, it is always kept with the organising body.

As per a FIFA blog, it was earlier possible for a team to get the original trophy as a permanent possession only if the country won the tournament thrice. Brazil achieved the feat in 1970 and were handed the trophy at the time, however, the trophy was stolen in 1983 and has not been found or traced since.

As shocking as it sounds, this was not the first time that the trophy was stolen. In 1966 thieves made way with the coveted prize while it was on display in London. However, detectives managed to find the trophy after a seven-day hunt. Thanks to a dog named "Pickles", the trophy was found in a suburban garden.

The current trophy came into existence in 1974 to mark the 10th FIFA World Cup. The previous trophy was called Jules Rimet Cup in honour of the founding father of the FIFA World Cup. The trophy is a depiction of the goddess of victory holding an octagonal vessel above her head, produced in gold with a base of semi-precious stones.

The new trophy has been designed by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga. In 1974 his model was chosen over 52 other designs submitted from seven countries. It is 36.8cm (14.5 inches) in height, weighs around 6 kg (13.54 pounds) and is made of 18-carat gold.

Its base contains two layers of semi-precious malachite while the underside of the trophy is engraved with the year and name of each FIFA World Cup winner.