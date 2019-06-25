Dhoni fans troll Tendulkar over comments on performance in match against Afghanistan

The trolls spare no one, and a recent twitter exchange stands as a not-so-shining example of the same. One of India’s most iconic cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar, was trolled online by hundreds of Mahendra Singh Dhoni fans.

They campaigned against him for criticising Dhoni’s performance in the recent ICC World Cup match that India won against Afghanistan by a thin margin.

Tendulkar had said that the middle-order batsmen, which included Dhoni, did not perform well.

In an interview to India Today, he had said: “I felt slightly disappointed. It could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent.”

He had further said that Dhoni should have taken charge as a senior player, given Kedar Jadhav had faced only eight balls prior to the encounter with Afghanistan. He also said that both Dhoni and Jadhav could not play at the required strike rate.



These comments upset scores of Dhoni loyalists who began attacking Tendulkar on microblogging platform Twitter. Some cricket fans even went overboard and began drawing a parallel between two of the greatest cricketers the country has had.