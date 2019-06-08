Dhoni a true patriot, not like other celebrities: Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday lavished praise on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is in the eye of a controversy for donning wicket-keeping gloves with a dagger logo embossed which bore resemblance to the insignia of an armed force. "Dhoni is not just a cricketer. He is a true rashtrabhakt (patriot). He is not like other celebrities whose love for their country remains inconsistent. He is a patriot and committed to the glory of his country," Singh, a BJP leader, told reporters here when asked about the International Cricket Council (ICC) raising objections to Dhoni having worn the gloves in the one-day international against South Africa at the World Cup in England earlier this week.

The ICC has written a letter to the BCCI requesting that Dhoni be asked to remove the gloves since the rules forbade "display of messages which relate to political, religious or racial issues".

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Parchute Regiment of the Territorial Army and the dagger is a part of its emblem.

However, BCCI's Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai has insisted that "it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of regulations".