App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dhoni a true patriot, not like other celebrities: Giriraj Singh

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Parchute Regiment of the Territorial Army

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday lavished praise on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is in the eye of a controversy for donning wicket-keeping gloves with a dagger logo embossed which bore resemblance to the insignia of an armed force. "Dhoni is not just a cricketer. He is a true rashtrabhakt (patriot). He is not like other celebrities whose love for their country remains inconsistent. He is a patriot and committed to the glory of his country," Singh, a BJP leader, told reporters here when asked about the International Cricket Council (ICC) raising objections to Dhoni having worn the gloves in the one-day international against South Africa at the World Cup in England earlier this week.

The ICC has written a letter to the BCCI requesting that Dhoni be asked to remove the gloves since the rules forbade "display of messages which relate to political, religious or racial issues".

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Parchute Regiment of the Territorial Army and the dagger is a part of its emblem.

Close
However, BCCI's Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai has insisted that "it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of regulations".
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 12:04 am

tags #cricket #Indian Army

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.