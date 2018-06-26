App
Jun 26, 2018 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DEN vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Dembele and Lemar to start for Les Bleus

Catch all the live updates from the Group C encounter between Denmark and France at the Luzhniki Stadium.

highlights

  • Jun 26, 07:26 PM (IST)

    The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. We're just moments away from kick-off! 

  • Jun 26, 07:16 PM (IST)

    France need just one more point to win the group while Denmark need one point to secure qualification. However, if Denmark beat France they could finish as group leaders replacing France at the top. 

  • Jun 26, 07:13 PM (IST)

    Didier Deschamps has made six changes to the France side that beat Peru in their previous outing. Mandanda comes in for Lloris in goal, Kimpembe and Sidibe replace Pavard and Umtiti in defence. Nzonzi, Lemar and Dembele come in for Pogba, Matuidi and Mbappe.

    Denmark have three changes to their starting line up from the previous game. Mathias Jorgensson, Braithwaite and Cornelius are coming into replace Schone, Poulsen and Nicolai Jorgensen.

  • Jun 26, 07:09 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Starting line-up:

    France - Mandanda, Kimpembe, Varane, Sidibe, Hernandez, Kante, Nzonzi, Griezmann, Lemar, Giroud, Dembele.

    Denmark - Schmeichel, Kjaer, Christensen, Jorgensen, Dalsgaard, Larsen, Delaney, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Cornelius, Sisto.

  • Jun 26, 07:01 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group C encounter between Denmark and France at the Luzhniki Stadium. 

