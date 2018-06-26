DEN vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Dembele and Lemar to start for Les Bleus

Didier Deschamps has made six changes to the France side that beat Peru in their previous outing. Mandanda comes in for Lloris in goal, Kimpembe and Sidibe replace Pavard and Umtiti in defence. Nzonzi, Lemar and Dembele come in for Pogba, Matuidi and Mbappe.

Denmark have three changes to their starting line up from the previous game. Mathias Jorgensson, Braithwaite and Cornelius are coming into replace Schone, Poulsen and Nicolai Jorgensen.