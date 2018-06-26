DEN vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: France and Denmark go through to the last 16

Live now
Jun 26, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
90' +2' Substitution - Denmark: Delaney - out ; Lerager - in
78' Substitution - France: Dembele - out ; Mbappe - in
75' Substitution - Denmark: Cornelius - out ; Dolberg - in
67' Substitution - France: Griezmann - out ; Fekir - in
59' Substitution - Denmark: Sisto - out ; Fischer - in
49' Substitution - France: Hernandez - out ; Mendy - in
45' + 2' Yellow card! Jorgensen (Denmark)
Goal update!
Starting line-up
That's it from this game. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of all the action from the Luzhniki Stadium. Join us again shortly as we bring you all the action from the Group C encounters of Nigeria vs Argentina and Iceland vs Croatia.
Full-time! The referee blows the full time whistle and we have our first goalless draw of the 2018 World Cup. Both teams make it into the last 16 with France finishing as group leaders with seven points. There are plenty of whistles from the crowd who aren't happy with what they've seen but both teams will be content with progressing to the next stage.
90' + 1' There is a pause in the game as Delaney goes down with an injury following a clash with in the Denmark half. He doesn't seem able to continue and is replaced by Lerager.
90' Three minutes added on! It looks like we'll be witnessing our first goalless draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Both teams have just 3 minutes to change that outcome.
87' The only positive for France from this half will be Fekir's confident display in midfield. He has been busy ever since he came on and looked dangerous with the ball at his feet, turning away brilliantly from tackles and finding space to shoot.
83' Giroud seems to be having difficulty finding his balance inside the area. He once again goes down inside the area looking for a penalty. The referee isn't interested and even the VAR officials don't find anything in there to support the Frenchman's claims.
82' Save! Fekir has been exceptional ever since he came on to replace Griezmann. He once again carves out some space at the edge of the area and fires a low shot towards the bottom corner. Schmeichel does brilliantly to dive right and push the ball away.
80' France bring on Mbappe and it looks like the 19-year-old forward will accompany Giroud up-front. The crowd are getting restless here as the players fail to produce anything special to separate the two sides.
78' Substitution - France: Dembele - out ; Mbappe - in
77' Denmark have brought on 20-year-old Ajax striker Dolberg. Will he be able to spark this game to life?
75' Substitution - Denmark: Cornelius - out ; Dolberg - in
73' Wide! Mendy makes space on the left side of the field and finds Giroud in the center of the area. Giroud rises high but his header is a tame one and rolls wide of the upright.
72' Eriksen plays a lovely little back-heel into the area but Varane spotted it early and manages to step in between Cornelius and the ball.
70' Shot! Fekir who has just come on picks up the ball at the edge of the area and fires it in towards goal with his left foot. He connects beautifully with the shot which crashes into the side netting. A little to the right and that would've been sailing into the top corner.
69' The intensity of the game has dropped here as both teams look content to settle for a draw. France continue to enjoy the possession but Denmark aren't making it easy for them at all.
67' Substitution - France: Griezmann - out ; Fekir - in
65' Stryger goes down after colliding with Varane. The referee sees no foul in it as the ball goes out for a throw in. Stryger isn't happy with the decision as he is making his feelings known to the official.
62' Denmark win a corner and Mandanda punches the ball away. It falls to Fischer who fires from distance but Jorgensen who is in an offside position interferes with play.
59' Substitution - Denmark: Sisto - out ; Fischer - in
58' Denmark show some good build-up play as the ball falls to Eriksen who fires a snapshot from outside the penalty area. The ball goes just wide of the upright.
53' Eriksen lines up a free-kick from a long way out. He strikes it well but it's straight at Mandanda. The French keeper spills the shot but manages to safely collect it before Cornelius arrived to tap in the rebound.
51' Meanwhile in Sochi, Peru are now leading Australia by two goals. Denmark look comfortably placed to go through to the last 16.
49' Substitution - France: Hernandez - out ; Mendy - in
47' Foul! Giroud goes down in Denmark's box and the referee is quick to blow his whistle but the foul is against the Frenchman who was tugging on the jersey of Jorgensen.