App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 21, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DEN vs AUS FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Australia keep WC hopes alive with Denmark draw

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C clash between Denmark and Australia, played at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia.

highlights

  • Jun 21, 07:25 PM (IST)

    That's it for our coverage of this game. See you soon for the next fixture. 

  • Jun 21, 07:25 PM (IST)

    FULL TIME: It is all over at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, as both teams leave the pitch feeling entirely satisfied. Denmark were taken by surprise by the tenacity of the Australians. The only thing keeping the Socceroos from really threatening the Danes was a lack of numbers in the opposition's penalty area. 

    Australia need to win their next game and then pray that the rest of the group's tally favours them. 

  • Jun 21, 07:21 PM (IST)

    90+3 And the referee blows the whistle!!! It ends in a draw. 

  • Jun 21, 07:20 PM (IST)

    90+2 Braithwaite sets himself up on the half volley from that corner, but his effort goes straight into the Australian keeper's hands. The Socceroos break forward. 

  • Jun 21, 07:19 PM (IST)

    90+2 Everybody forward in the Australian half, as Schmeichel takes a long free kick. Denmark earn a corner from the ensuing tussle. 

  • Jun 21, 07:18 PM (IST)

    90' Leckie pleads with the referee for a foul on him by Delaney. The Dane clearly pulled the Australian down by the shoulder while he charged at the Denmark goal. But the referee hears none of it. Meanwhile, Eriksen tries to create a chance for himself at the opposite end, and his shot goes wide. 

    3 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 21, 07:16 PM (IST)

    89' Arzani and Leckie take a shot each at the Danish goal, but Schmeichel is there to stop their attempts both times! 

  • Jun 21, 07:15 PM (IST)

    88'  Whats a wasteful attempt by Delaney. His cross into the Australian box from the left goes over everybody's head as his team-mates are left in frustration. 

  • Jun 21, 07:14 PM (IST)

    87' Wonderful control by Sisto to bring the ball down at the edge of the Australian penalty box. He then turns and avoids two defenders, but loses the ball with his own heavy touch. 

  • Jun 21, 07:12 PM (IST)

    84' Yellow card for Sisto. Delaney is stopped by the referee for a foul on Australia's Irvine. But Sisto seems to have received the booking, most likely for dissent. 

  • Jun 21, 07:10 PM (IST)

    82' Substitution for Australia: Jackson Irvine comes on for Tom Rogic

  • Jun 21, 07:09 PM (IST)

    81' WHAT A CHANCE!!!! The Australians turn on the style and creativity in and around the Denmark penalty box, as Arzani almost sets up his teammates with a wonderful bit of skill and a ball across the goal. But there is nobody there to receive it. 

  • Jun 21, 07:07 PM (IST)

    79' Arzani sends in a good cross into the Denmark penalty box, But Leckie mis-times his leap and can only make contact with the shoulder. The ball goes out for a goal-kick. 

  • Jun 21, 07:04 PM (IST)

    76' Leckie again!!! He makes two Danish defenders chase their own shadows as he weaves through them and takes a shot at the Denmark goal. The effort is saved by Schmeichel. The Australian has been very impressive so far, and looks most likely to either score or create a chance. 

  • Jun 21, 07:03 PM (IST)

    75' Substitution for Australia: Tomi Juric comes on for Andrew Nabbout

  • Jun 21, 07:02 PM (IST)

    74' Alaraming situation for Australia though, as Nabbout lands on his arm and goes down with a dislocated shoulder. It looks like his game over, sadly. 

  • Jun 21, 07:01 PM (IST)

    72' Now the game is beginning to pick up. Rogic cuts thrugh the middle of the park and unleashes a shot at the Danish goal from his left foot. Schmeichel catches it. As if in response, Denmark quickly attack in response and SIsto shoots at the Aussie goal, but it goes just wide off the far post. 

  • Jun 21, 06:59 PM (IST)

    71' SHOT!!! Arzani evades a marker and passes the ball to Mooy, who unleashes a powerful shot that goes high of the cross bar. 

  • Jun 21, 06:58 PM (IST)

    69' - Substitution for Denmark: Andreas Cornelius comes on for Nicolai Jorgensen

    Substitution for Australia: Daniel Arzani comes on for Robbie Kruse 

  • Jun 21, 06:56 PM (IST)

    68' Some action finally!! Kasper Schmeichel misses Behich's ball lofted in towards the goal, and an Australian player attempts to capitalize. Dalsgaard intervenes and its a corner for Australia. 

  • Jun 21, 06:54 PM (IST)

    67' The promise of excitement from the end of the first half seems to have turned into a tussle in the middle of the park, where both teams are going back and forth without really threatening anything.

  • Jun 21, 06:52 PM (IST)

    64' The Australians are trying to contain the Denmark team in their own half, but the Danes manage to break free. Still, the momentum is lost and the Australians get a goal kick. 

  • Jun 21, 06:49 PM (IST)

    61' Neither team looks truly dominant at this point. The Danes are taking a calm approach to build and attack from the front of the goal, while the Australians counter as soon as they get the ball, and try to get in crosses from the wing mostly. 

  • Jun 21, 06:47 PM (IST)

    59' Substitution for Denmark: Braithwaite comes on for Poulsen, whose hand ball gave Australia the chance to score from the penalty.

  • Jun 21, 06:46 PM (IST)

    58' Good work by Mooy in the middle of the park allows the Australians to pass and move the ball forward quickly. Robbie Kruse receives it on the left wing, but his cross to Leckie is cleared out by the Danes. 

  • Jun 21, 06:43 PM (IST)

    54' ALMOST FOR AUSTRALIA!!! Sloppy playing by Eriksen allows Mooy to win the ball and co-ordinate a move with Leckie, and Nabbout. The play is switched to far side of the Danish penalty area where Behich's run allows him to cross it in. But the Denmark defence does its job and the ball goes out for a throw. Nonetheless, the Aussies retain possession. 

  • Jun 21, 06:39 PM (IST)

    52' Poulsen feels he was unfairly brought down by the Australians in the lead up to Sisto's missed chance. But the referee disagrees. Goal kick to Australia.

  • Jun 21, 06:38 PM (IST)

    51' - SISTO MISSES HIS CHANCE!!! 

  • Jun 21, 06:38 PM (IST)

    50' Sisto's pocket is pinched by Leckie who drives the ball forward again! And the resulting skirmish outside the Danish penalty area is finally cleared out by Eriksen who cam back to retrieve the ball, and re-launch an offensive on the Socceroos.

  • Jun 21, 06:36 PM (IST)

    48' Leckie seems to be proving a handful for the Denmark defense as he keeps driving forward with intent. He has played 19 of the 22 qualifying games Australia played to get here, and seems hell bent and taking the team further almost single-handedly.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.