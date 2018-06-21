DEN vs AUS FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Australia keep WC hopes alive with Denmark draw

Live now
Jun 21, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it for our coverage of this game. See you soon for the next fixture.
FULL TIME: It is all over at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, as both teams leave the pitch feeling entirely satisfied. Denmark were taken by surprise by the tenacity of the Australians. The only thing keeping the Socceroos from really threatening the Danes was a lack of numbers in the opposition's penalty area.
Australia need to win their next game and then pray that the rest of the group's tally favours them.
90+3 And the referee blows the whistle!!! It ends in a draw.
90+2 Braithwaite sets himself up on the half volley from that corner, but his effort goes straight into the Australian keeper's hands. The Socceroos break forward.
90+2 Everybody forward in the Australian half, as Schmeichel takes a long free kick. Denmark earn a corner from the ensuing tussle.
90' Leckie pleads with the referee for a foul on him by Delaney. The Dane clearly pulled the Australian down by the shoulder while he charged at the Denmark goal. But the referee hears none of it. Meanwhile, Eriksen tries to create a chance for himself at the opposite end, and his shot goes wide.
3 minutes added on.
89' Arzani and Leckie take a shot each at the Danish goal, but Schmeichel is there to stop their attempts both times!
88' Whats a wasteful attempt by Delaney. His cross into the Australian box from the left goes over everybody's head as his team-mates are left in frustration.
87' Wonderful control by Sisto to bring the ball down at the edge of the Australian penalty box. He then turns and avoids two defenders, but loses the ball with his own heavy touch.
84' Yellow card for Sisto. Delaney is stopped by the referee for a foul on Australia's Irvine. But Sisto seems to have received the booking, most likely for dissent.
82' Substitution for Australia: Jackson Irvine comes on for Tom Rogic
81' WHAT A CHANCE!!!! The Australians turn on the style and creativity in and around the Denmark penalty box, as Arzani almost sets up his teammates with a wonderful bit of skill and a ball across the goal. But there is nobody there to receive it.
79' Arzani sends in a good cross into the Denmark penalty box, But Leckie mis-times his leap and can only make contact with the shoulder. The ball goes out for a goal-kick.
76' Leckie again!!! He makes two Danish defenders chase their own shadows as he weaves through them and takes a shot at the Denmark goal. The effort is saved by Schmeichel. The Australian has been very impressive so far, and looks most likely to either score or create a chance.
75' Substitution for Australia: Tomi Juric comes on for Andrew Nabbout
74' Alaraming situation for Australia though, as Nabbout lands on his arm and goes down with a dislocated shoulder. It looks like his game over, sadly.
72' Now the game is beginning to pick up. Rogic cuts thrugh the middle of the park and unleashes a shot at the Danish goal from his left foot. Schmeichel catches it. As if in response, Denmark quickly attack in response and SIsto shoots at the Aussie goal, but it goes just wide off the far post.
71' SHOT!!! Arzani evades a marker and passes the ball to Mooy, who unleashes a powerful shot that goes high of the cross bar.
69' - Substitution for Denmark: Andreas Cornelius comes on for Nicolai Jorgensen
Substitution for Australia: Daniel Arzani comes on for Robbie Kruse
68' Some action finally!! Kasper Schmeichel misses Behich's ball lofted in towards the goal, and an Australian player attempts to capitalize. Dalsgaard intervenes and its a corner for Australia.
67' The promise of excitement from the end of the first half seems to have turned into a tussle in the middle of the park, where both teams are going back and forth without really threatening anything.
64' The Australians are trying to contain the Denmark team in their own half, but the Danes manage to break free. Still, the momentum is lost and the Australians get a goal kick.
61' Neither team looks truly dominant at this point. The Danes are taking a calm approach to build and attack from the front of the goal, while the Australians counter as soon as they get the ball, and try to get in crosses from the wing mostly.
59' Substitution for Denmark: Braithwaite comes on for Poulsen, whose hand ball gave Australia the chance to score from the penalty.
58' Good work by Mooy in the middle of the park allows the Australians to pass and move the ball forward quickly. Robbie Kruse receives it on the left wing, but his cross to Leckie is cleared out by the Danes.
54' ALMOST FOR AUSTRALIA!!! Sloppy playing by Eriksen allows Mooy to win the ball and co-ordinate a move with Leckie, and Nabbout. The play is switched to far side of the Danish penalty area where Behich's run allows him to cross it in. But the Denmark defence does its job and the ball goes out for a throw. Nonetheless, the Aussies retain possession.
52' Poulsen feels he was unfairly brought down by the Australians in the lead up to Sisto's missed chance. But the referee disagrees. Goal kick to Australia.
51' - SISTO MISSES HIS CHANCE!!!
50' Sisto's pocket is pinched by Leckie who drives the ball forward again! And the resulting skirmish outside the Danish penalty area is finally cleared out by Eriksen who cam back to retrieve the ball, and re-launch an offensive on the Socceroos.
48' Leckie seems to be proving a handful for the Denmark defense as he keeps driving forward with intent. He has played 19 of the 22 qualifying games Australia played to get here, and seems hell bent and taking the team further almost single-handedly.