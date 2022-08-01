English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Delighted Achinta Sheuli won gold at CWG, he worked very hard for special achievement: PM Modi

    Modi also tweeted a clip of his interaction with Sheuli before the Indian contingent left for the Commonwealth Games.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight over weightlifter Achinta Sheuli winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, saying he worked very hard for the special achievement.

    Modi also tweeted a clip of his interaction with Sheuli before the Indian contingent left for the Commonwealth Games.

    "We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won," he said. Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

    Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold. The prime minister also said, "Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Achinta Sheuli #CWG #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Sports
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.