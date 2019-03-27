Delhi's famous Chawla Band now a sponsor for IPL team Rajasthan Royals

A famous wedding band in Delhi called Chawla Band is now a sponsor brand in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The brass band is now decorating the jerseys of team Rajasthan Royals, for which it is a principal sponsor.

While the band will not be playing the IPL anthem, its logo will be prominently seen on the sleeves of the Rajasthan Royals’ jerseys. In terms of brand activation reach, this association will spell good news for the band company as the cricketing event is one of the best ways to connect with the masses.

While the sponsors for the cricketing league range from burger companies to learning apps, the entry of a brass band as a sponsor indicates IPL’s widening commercial reach.

However, this is not the first time when Chawla Band is getting associated with IPL. In 2012, it was the band partner of Delhi Daredevils and had also played a rendition of the song "Brazil" by the popular 90's band, Vengaboys.

With weddings getting bigger, Chawla Band has carved a niche for itself, claiming to have worked in over 11 lakh weddings so far. That’s not all, the band has featured in films like Special 26 and even in Netflix Indian original film Rajma Chawal.

The band, which is a new addition to the range of sponsors, is proof that the wide reach of the cricketing league is also attracting sponsors from every business sector.

This year, a wide variety of brands have come on board for the sponsor deal and these include Burger King, Dream 11- a fantasy sports platform, Zomato, Wrogn, Amazon Pay, among others.

For the broadcast sponsorship, Star signed as many 18 brands like PhonePe, Oppo, Coke, Swiggy, Maruti, MRF, MMT, Voltas, Asian Paints, Samsung LED, Future Group, Byju’s, Vimal Pan Masala, Mondelez, MPL and Polycab wires, signalling at the vast sponsorship IPL has.