    Delhi Capitals to launch NFTs, partners with cricket metaverse firm FanCraze

    The franchise will make its debut in the NFT space in June this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
    Representational image. [Image: Shutterstock]

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on May 26 announced its partnership with FanCraze, a cricket metaverse company, to issue digital collectibles and build Web 3.0 experiences.


    The franchise claims to be the first IPL team to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs).


    “We will be debuting the first Delhi Capitals NFTs in early June. FanCraze has shown us what is possible if one combines creators, cricketers, content, and commerce,” Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.


    FanCraze’s marketplace, which went live in February, recently announced that it had secured the official associate partnership of the BCCI with its sponsorship of the Women’s T20 Challenge.


    “FanCraze is pioneering new innovations in sports-based digital collectibles with its cricket NFT marketplace and games like FanCraze Flash. The partnership with Delhi Capitals will allow us to further accelerate our foray into play-to-earn gaming and to bring-to-market new offerings for Indian cricket fans,” said Anshum Bhambri, CEO of FanCraze.

    FanCraze launched ICC’s NFT programme to kickstart the cricket metaverse. In addition, FanCraze has partnered with Cricket West Indies (CWI), and a number of yet-unannounced marquee teams, leagues and cricket stars that give the company an NFT portfolio of more than 25,000 cricketers.


    Earlier this month, cricketer Rohit Sharma announced the launch of his first personal NFT on FanCraze. The NFT featured an artwork of a rhino along with Sharma’s image, personalised with an autograph. The NFT launch was aimed at raising awareness on the conservation of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros.


    Bhambri had said that with the launch of Rohit Sharma's NFT, the company had debuted its collection of player NFTs.  

    While the company is still in the beta phase, FanCraze said that it has recorded millions of dollars in revenue.



