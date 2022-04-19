English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Tune into a special webinar on ‘Recasting the Spot Gold Trade in India’, today at 4 pm. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Delhi Capitals' game against Punjab Kings shifted to Mumbai from Pune due to virus outbreak

    Five members of Delhi Capitals, including Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have tested positive for the virus.

    PTI
    April 19, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
    File image: Delhi Capitals (DC)'s Shikhar Dhawan (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

    File image: Delhi Capitals (DC)'s Shikhar Dhawan (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

    The upcoming IPL match between COVID-hit Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was on Tuesday shifted to Mumbai from Pune following a virus outbreak in the Risabh Pant-led team.

    In a statement, the BCCI said it has moved Wednesday’s game to Brabourne stadium to ensure no COVID infection goes undetected in the bio-bubble.

    Five members of Delhi Capitals, including Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have tested positive for the virus.

    Physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane have also got the infection.

    "The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 32 Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne CCI scheduled on April 20th, 2022, to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment,” said the BCCI in a statement.

    Close

    Related stories

    Delhi Capitals will only be cleared to play the game after RTPCR tests on Wednesday morning. All the other players and support staff have returned negative in tests conducted on Tuesday.

    "The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secure bubble."

    "From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative."

    "The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th,” the BCCI added.

    Delhi Capitals’ opponents Punjab Kings were supposed to travel to Pune on Tuesday but were asked to stay back in Mumbai.

    "We were supposed to travel to Pune but we have been asked to stay back in Mumbai,” a Punjab team official told PTI.

    On Monday, the virus threatened to derail the IPL again after Marsh tested positive.

    He had undergone two RT-PCR tests with the first one coming negative but the subsequent test returned positive.

    This was after Marsh complained of sore throat and mild fever.

    It is understood that the Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive. It could have been due to the fact that he was undergoing rehab under physio Farhart, who tested positive last week.

    The players are in quarantine since Monday.

    With COVID cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the controlled environment has also increased.

    Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave. It was resumed and completed in the UAE in September-October.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #BCCI #cricket #Delhi Capitals #IPL 2022 #mumbai #Punjab Kings #Sports
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 03:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.