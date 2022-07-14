Delhi Capitals co-owner GMR Sports to invest in overseas cricket league team: Report

GMR Sports, the sports division of India-based infrastructure giant GMR Group, plans to invest in a new overseas cricket league team, according to a report.

The co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals could pick up a franchise either in the South African leagues or English and Australian T20 tournaments, the Mint reported on July 14.

It could also consider a team in a US league.

GMR Sports had recently bought Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho league, and owns a kabaddi team, UP Yodhas, in the Pro Kabaddi League. It also owns and operates the Dubai franchise in the UAE T20 League.

In June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earned Rs 48,390 crore from the sale of media rights for IPL. GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals franchise is slated to receive Rs 480 crore a year over the next five years from the board as per the rules.

“There are going to be leagues in the near future in various markets; some of them are existing leagues and some are new in the markets which are right now underserved. Whether the league will be in India or overseas, those lines are blurring now. Sports business owners are now looking at the entire world as a common playground," Vinod Bisht, director and chief executive of GMR Sports, told the newspaper.