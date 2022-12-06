Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy during final in Qatar: report

Actor Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar during the final match of football’s biggest tournament later this month, news agency ANI reported, quoting a source.

The final match will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on December 18. The tournament is running from November 20 to December 18. The matches are taking place across 8 stadiums that were constructed or revamped especially for the international tournament.

Last week, dancer and model Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA fan fest in Qatar.

This year, lakhs of football fans have flown to the Middle Eastern country from across the globe to watch the matches live.

In May this year, Padukone attended the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member, her first official appearance at the celebrated event in France.

Deepika Padukone, 36, will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" that is slated to be released on January 25.

She will also been seen in "Project K" with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

