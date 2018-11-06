App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Debutants Real Kashmir held to goalless draw by Churchill Brothers

Real Kashmir is the first club from the valley to play in India's top flight

Whatsapp

There was no encore in store and debutants Real Kashmir had to be contend with share the spoils with Churchill Brothers following a goalless draw in their first-ever home game of the I-league on November 6. A few days after a terrific start to their maiden season in the country's top-flight, when they stunned defending champions Minerva Punjab FC in their own den, Real Kashmir entered the game as the fancied team.

But former champions Churchill Brothers, reduced to 10 men, are a fancied outfit and managed to stave off a spirited challenge by the hosts at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground.

Real Kashmir could not register three points after being denied twice by the woodwork, once in each half.

Robertson chose to stick to the starting XI that earned him the three points against Minerva Punjab. While Petre Gigiu made a single change to the side that drew 2-2 against Chennai City as Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing started ahead of Vinil Poojary.

related news

It was a competitive start to the game as both sides were looking to dominate the midfield, but they lacked creativity as the match progressed.

The first significant chance of the game fell for Danish Farooq but the midfielder was denied by the crossbar. It was an accurate cross from Brian Mascarenhas from the left flank and Farooq took a shot, which beat goalkeeper James Kithan, but the woodwork came in the way.

The result may have left the home fans asking for more but also ensured that David Robertson's men stayed unbeaten after two matches in a week.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Football #Sports

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.