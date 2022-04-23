DC vs RR no-ball controversy: Third umpire should have interfered says Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant stood his ground for calling back his batters after the umpires did not check for a possible waist-high delivery in the dramatic final over of their IPL match against Rajathan Royals, saying he thought it was no-ball and the third umpire should have intervened.Needing 36 runs from the final over, DC batter Rovman Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off Obed McCoy. DC needed another 18 more from the final three deliveries. At this juncture, Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. The umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out. Another DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre went into the playing arena but was told to go back by the umpires. The match though resumed after a long delay and DC lost by 15 runs.Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line. Asked about the incident at the post-match presentation, Pant said, "I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it's not in my control. "Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone in the ground saw that."I think third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess." Asked if it was all right to send a team management member onto the field to argue for not calling a no-ball, Pant said, "Obviously it wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it."I think it was the fault of both of the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring."Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "It went for a six, it was a full toss and the umpire gave it a normal ball. But batsman wanted it as a no ball."I think umpire made his decision very clear and sticked to it."





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes