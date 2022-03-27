English
    DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Ishan Kishan schools DC bowlers to set target of 178

    DC vs MI, IPL Today's Match Live Updates: Delhi pack a decent Indian seam attack, but their weakness is in the overseas bowling options as they face a well-packed Mumbai Indian squad.

    DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started their innings strong keeping their wickets intact in the powerplay, scoring just shy of 9 runs an over. But Kuldeep Yadav pulled things back for DC picking up the wickets of Rohit and Anmolpreet.

    After winning the toss, DC had sent in MI to bat. It is the potential future captain taking on the current captain
    as DC take on the mighty Mumbai Indians in the second fixture of IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians pack arguably the strongest all-round squad while DC have some weakness in the overseas bowling department. Rohit Sharma leads his team for the ninth time in his IPL career and with five titles in his kitty, he is the man to beat in this edition of the IPL.
    • March 27, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | End of Over 20 | MI 177/5: DC's most expensive bowler concedes the most runs as Shardul concedes 18 runs in the last over. Ishan Kishan and Sams thwarted Shardul all over the ground with two fours and a six to finish MI's innings at 177/5. DC will have to come out firing off the gates to chase this target, which looks just over par. The pitch certainly is a belter for batting. Ishan has been phenomenal with the bat today and he takes the lead on the orange cap leaderboard. 

    • March 27, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | End of Over 19 | MI 159/5: Wicket! Tim David's cameo comes to an end in the last ball off the over. After conceding 11 runs in the first four balls, Khaleel produces a dot in the next and picks up the wicket in the last ball. It was a wider ball and David sliced it straight to Mandeep Singh. Tim had to go for it, but couldn't pull it off. 

    • March 27, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | End of Over 18 | MI 148/4: The fall of wickets don't seem to be troubling MI as Ishan Kishan continues the barrage of attacks. After getting 14 of the previous over against Axar, both Ishan and Tim David score 11 off Shardul. The barrage of boundaries continue.  

    • March 27, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | 16th over | MI 122/4: Wicket! The wicket is as much a Kuldeep's as it is Seifert's. The danger-man Pollard is gone. Pollard pulls at a short ball, connects well, but finds the left hand of a diving Seifert. Brilliant spell from Kuldeep. 

    • March 27, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | 15th over | MI 117/3: Wicket! Tilak Varma falls. Khaleel Ahmed bangs the ball in short and Tilak moves into the short early. His upper cut finds Prithvi Shaw, who takes a low tumbling catch. 

    • March 27, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | End of Over 13 | MI 104/2: Nagarkoti's woes with the ball continues as he concedes 13 in the over. Tilak Verma picks him for two boundaries while Ishan send the last ball, which was sent at full length to the extra-cover boundary. Mumbai get their rhythm back. 

    • March 27, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | End of Over 12 | MI 91/2: The wickets of Rohit and Anmolpreet has stemmed the flow of boundaries for MI. The flow was stemmed right after Rohit departed. Anmoplreet didn't look at home at the crease and gave away his wicket cheaply. Ishan Kishan has taken a more cautious approach to avoid a collapse and DC have started to capitalise on this, running through the overs without giving away too many runs. 

    • March 27, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | 11th over | MI 83/2: Wicket! Anmolpreet falls.. Kuldeep gets his man finally. He had dropped him in the previous over, but he makes up for it. He tosses the ball up and gets Anmolpreet to loft it only to find Lalit Yadav at long-off. Anmol didn't look in good nick at all today. Can this stem the momentum for MI?

    • March 27, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | End of Over 10 | MI 79/1: Ten runs off the over for Axar Patel as Ishan punishes a short ball outside off for four. Axar is finding hard to get his line and length right and is leaking runs. 

    • March 27, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | End of Over 9 | MI 69/1: A fine over from Kuldeep Yadav. He gets the wicket of Rohit Sharma who was looking in fine form and almost got new man Anmolpreet as well, but dropped the return catch. 

    • March 27, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

      DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | 9th over | MI 67/1: Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav provides the breakthrough. Rohit Sharma falls. After a conceding just three runs in his first over, Kuldeep produced a thin edge of Rohit's glove, but the ball went through Rishabh Pant's legs. The very next ball, Rohit pulled, but couldn't get it out of the middle and sent it straight to Roman Powell. DC have a breakthrough. 

