DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Ishan Kishan schools DC bowlers to set target of 178

DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates | End of Over 20 | MI 177/5: DC's most expensive bowler concedes the most runs as Shardul concedes 18 runs in the last over. Ishan Kishan and Sams thwarted Shardul all over the ground with two fours and a six to finish MI's innings at 177/5. DC will have to come out firing off the gates to chase this target, which looks just over par. The pitch certainly is a belter for batting. Ishan has been phenomenal with the bat today and he takes the lead on the orange cap leaderboard.