DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Ishan Kishan schools DC bowlers to set target of 178

March 27, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

DC vs MI | IPL 2022 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started their innings strong keeping their wickets intact in the powerplay, scoring just shy of 9 runs an over. But Kuldeep Yadav pulled things back for DC picking up the wickets of Rohit and Anmolpreet.

as DC take on the mighty Mumbai Indians in the second fixture of IPL 2022. Mumbai Indians pack arguably the strongest all-round squad while DC have some weakness in the overseas bowling department Rohit Sharma leads his team for the ninth time in his IPL career and with five titles in his kitty, he is the man to beat in this edition of the IPL.

After winning the toss, DC had sent in MI to bat. It is the potential future captain taking on the current captain