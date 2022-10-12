English
    Dancing cricketers: Who's the best in the Indian cricket team?

    Like on the cricket field, the Men in Blue rule the dance floor, too. When it comes to shaking a leg or two, they remain unmatched

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    October 12, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
    The Men in Blue have no competition when it comes to shaking a leg (Photo: Twitter)

    The Men in Blue have no competition when it comes to shaking a leg (Photo: Twitter)


    The Indian cricket team is, arguably, the best in the world. They have some of the best batsmen to have ever played the game and Jasprit Bumrah is an all-time fast-bowling great. And, thanks to the advent of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian cricket continues to produce high-quality talent.

    While the Indian team is blessed with brilliant batsmen and bowlers, they also have some of the best dancers among world cricketers.

    Let us look at some of the best dancers in the Indian team:

    Shikhar Dhawan

    Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is a swashbuckling left-hander, who primarly plays in the ODI team. He is, however, possibly the best dancer in the dressing room.

    Gabbar, as he is fondly known, loves making reels on Bollywood classics. However, his favourite style is bhangra, which he regularly showcases on his Instagram.

    Check out this collaboration with Dhanashree Verma, who is Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife:


    Virat Kohli

    Is Dhawan the best dancer on the team? Virat Kohli will have something to say about that!

    Former skipper and batting great Kohli also loves to groove. He dances whenever and wherever possible; weddings, post-match celebrations, TV ads, media events, and even pre-match warm-ups!

    The best way to describe Kohli’s dance style is “high energy”.

    Be it with his Indian teammates or his great pal Chris Gayle of the West Indies, Kohli always has time for the dance floor.

    Shreyas Iyer

    The right-hand batsman has been in tremendous form in recent ODI games for India. However, off the field, he is one of the biggest stars on social media thanks to his trendy reels!

    He loves to dance to contemporary music and always hops on the latest Instagram trends.


    Hardik Pandya

    Hardik Pandya makes a fashion statement where ever he goes. He is always clicked at the airport in the most fashionable clothes paired with shiny jewellery.

    On Instagram, he keeps things simple like his good friend Shreyas Iyer by jumping on the latest trends.

    Check out his version of the Srivalli dance from the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa (2021), which he did with his grandmother, here:

    Rishabh Pant

    While Pant usually dances down the track and hits bowlers out of the park, he is not shy to break into a dance move. While he doesn’t pose dancing reels on his Instagram account, he is often seen dancing during the IPL as part of his franchise’s brand promotions.

    He can be an awkward dancer, but that is part of Pant’s charm.

    Amrit Ramakrishnan
    Tags: #2022 T20 World Cup #dance #Dancing cricketers #Indian cricket #Indian cricketers #Men in Blue #Sports
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 05:56 pm
