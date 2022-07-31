CWG: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to bat first in the rain-affected high-octane Commonwealth Games match group against arch-rivals India on July 31.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made two changes in the side.

All-rounder Meghna Singh, who recovered from COVID-19, has replaced Harleen Kaur, while Sneh Rana has made it to the playing XI in place of Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail , Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin