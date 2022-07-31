English
    CWG: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

    India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made two changes in the side.

    PTI
    July 31, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

    Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to bat first in the rain-affected high-octane Commonwealth Games match group against arch-rivals India on July 31.

    All-rounder Meghna Singh, who recovered from COVID-19, has replaced Harleen Kaur, while Sneh Rana has made it to the playing XI in place of Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

    Teams:

    India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

    Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail , Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin
    PTI
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 04:31 pm
