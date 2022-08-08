CWG 2022 | Lakshya Sen wins gold in badminton men's singles, beats Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng 2-1

Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen defeats Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong to win gold in the Badminton men’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sen lost the first game 19-21 but levelled in the second by winning with a score of 21-9 after being down 6-8. He took the third game 21-16.

India is now fourth on the overall medals tally, with 20 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze.

Sen beat Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 in the men’s singles semifinals.

Sen trailed for majority of the first game but stayed close to the Malaysian who had accounted for world champion Yew Kean Loh and Kidambi Srikanth in his previous two matches. Sen made it 19-18 from 16-19 before Yong produced back-to-back forehand winners to gain a game point. Sen misjudged a baseline call after a gruelling rally to hand the advantage to Yong.

The second game was one way traffic after Sen led 11-9 at the interval. The Indian took 12 points in a row post the break to level the final. Yong made a slew of unforced errors and it seemed he wanted to preserve energy for the third game.

Sen was at his attacking best in the decider and led until the end. Yong tried his best to mount a comeback but Sen was unstoppable. He converted his first match point following a long rally, leading to a frenzied celebration that saw him throw his racket into the stands.

"It was tense in the start, I had to work really hard. Yong also played a great tournament. Congratulations to him as well," said Sen after a hard fought contest.

(With PTI inputs)