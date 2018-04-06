CWG 2018: With two gold and a silver, India off to a good start

India has made an impressive start at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG), winning two gold medals and one silver medal, taking the country’s ranking to third spot in the medals tally.

On the opening day, weightlifter P Gururaja opened India's medal account after he bagged a silver in the men's 56kg category. The 25-year-old son of a truck driver, making his CWG debut, equalled his personal best of 249kg (111+138) to finish second in a field where Malaysia's three-time Commonwealth Championships medallist Muhammad Izhar Ahmed (117+144) broke the Games record for snatch and overall lift.

The next achievement to India was brought by female weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. The 23-year-old secured India's first gold medal with a power-packed performance.

Chanu (48kg) smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg). She then lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg) in three successful attempts to claim the clean and jerk as well as the overall Games record.

The winning spree continued for India with weightlifter Sanjita Chanu winning Gold medal in a higher 53kg category. The 24-year-old lifted a total of 192kg (84kg+108kg) to claim the gold medal ahead of Paupa New Guinea's Loa Dika Toua, who finished with 182kg (80kg+102kg) to settle for the silver medal.

India is standing at third spot with three medals. The first and second spot is held strongly by England and Australia who have so far bagged 12 and 15 medals in CWG 2018, respectively.

A total of 14 nations have opened medal account in the season as of now. Pakistan stands last in the list with one bronze medal.

(With inputs from PTI)