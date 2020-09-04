CSK's Harbhajan Singh to miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), citing personal reasons.

"Dear friends, I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family," Singh said in a tweet, adding that his team, the Chennai Super King's management has been "extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL".

Singh is the second player from the team to have withdrawn from this year's IPL after Suresh Raina, who too returned to India citing personal reasons.

According to reports, while Raina had returned to India after travelling to UAE citing an emergency, Singh has remained in India.

Reports suggest that Singh was expected to join the team on September 1. A formal announcement from the team is expected soon, according to reports.