CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 | Turning point of the match: Uthappa-Dube partnership

Cricket matches are won by beautiful partnerships. Chennai Super Kings opener Robin Uthappa and number four batsman Shivam Dube shared 165 for the third wicket in only 74 balls, scoring at nearly 223 strike rate to star in CSK’s first win in their fifth match of IPL 2022.

At the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night, CSK crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were on a high winning three back-to-back matches after opening with a loss to Punjab Kings, by 23 runs, thanks to the Uthappa-Dube show.

The two joined hands when CSK were 36 for two in 6.4 overs. CSK were then going at less than six runs an over. Uthappa, opening with off-colour Ruturaj Gaikwad, saw CSK end the Power Play at 35 for one. By the time Uthappa fell in the penultimate ball of the 19th over, CSK had reached 201, scoring at ten-and-a-half per over. And, when they finished their quota of 20 overs, they had scored at 10.85.

Such was the dominating partnership between Uthappa and Dube that RCB had nowhere to hide. Dube began to attack straightaway, the only way that he knows to bat, and precisely the reason why CSK roped him in at the auctions this year for ₹4Cr. Watching Dube slam RCB leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for a six and a four off in the same over, Uthappa did not want to be left behind.

Uthappa used his feet well, being particularly severe off the medium-pacers Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood while Dube took on the spinners. Uthappa also displayed his trademark walk down the pitch to the quicks and slamming them over the mid-wicket boundary. While for Dube, it was mainly stand-and-deliver against the spinners while he also swung anything that was around the leg-stump and also played the upper cut to keep the ball clear of the fielders.

The left-right combination created havoc in the RCB bowling ranks with their slow bowlers leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, off-spinner Glenn Maxwell and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed went for a combined 82 runs in eight overs. Pitch report before the start of play said that the surface was dry and would assist spinners as it was the same that was used for the Sunrisers Hyderabad-Gujarat Titans match just the previous day.

But, Dube and Uthappa had different ideas. The dry surface, though did not allow the batsmen to score freely initially, the CSK third-wicket pair completely changed the complexion with their big-hitting.

Sample this. When the first strategic time out was taken, CSK were 55 for two after nine overs. Such was their hitting that in the next time out taken after four overs, the pair added exactly 50 to take CSK to 105 for two.

And, in trying to match one another stroke for stroke, score for score, six for six Uthappa and Dube scored their personal best IPL scores. Their partnership of 165 was also the second highest in all IPL seasons for CSK, only behind the undefeated 181-run stand Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis against Punjab Kings in 2020.

By the time they finished on the day, Dube is second in the race for Orange Cap with 207 runs and Uthappa, third with 194. Only Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is above them with 218 runs.

And, Du Plessis, who until last year was a CSK player, knew the value of the Uthappa-Dube partnership that blew his team away on Tuesday.





