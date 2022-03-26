CSK vs KKR | IPL 2022: KKR open their account with a comfortable win over CSK

It was a first for two first-time captains, but Shreyas Iyer came out on top as KKR beat CSK comfortably in their opening fixture of IPL 2022. Sent into bat first, CSK were constrained by some tight bowling from KKR with Umesh Yadav picking up two quick wickets in the powerplay to put CSK on the backfoot. It took some last-minute power-hitting from Dhoni in the last three overs to take CSK to a below par 131. KKR started their chase steady and never looked threatened as they chipped away at the target, despite losing some wickets at odd intervals. In the end they registered a convincing six-wicket victory to open their account in IPL 2022.

CSK looked very unlike their usual self with a lot of nervy hitting while they were at the crease. Both their openers fell cheaply, playing poor shots. Gaikwad failed to even get off the mark. Uthappa looked to be in form, but some clever bit of bowling from Varun Chakravarthy backed by lightning-quick stumping from Sheldon Jackson, cut his innings short. Rayudu also looked like he was in form, but a bizarre error from Jadeja saw him run out. Jadeja was involved in yet another run-out chance with Shivam Dube, but Narine’s attempt at the stump was in vain. Dhoni’s presence at the crease seemed to ease the nerves for CSK, but they were trudging along quite slow and despite Dhoni’s blitz in the last three overs, they were only able to post a below-par 131 on board.

KKR began their chase on a steady front and were careful not to lose any wickets. With just 132 to get, they didn’t need to take any risks and carefully paced their innings throughout the chase. Venkatesh Iyer fell shortly after the power play to an edge of Bravo. Bravo soon dismissed Nitish Rana as well who was looking threatening. Rahane followed soon after, but it did not stem the flow of runs. Sam Billings and captain Shreyas Iyer looked comfortable and all set to take the team over the line, but Billings fell with KKR just 9 runs away from the target. It was a slower ball from Bravo that undid him and the wicket also took Bravo level with Lasith Malinga in terms of most wickets taken in the IPL. Shreyas Iyer hit the winning runs with a boundary off Milne.

It was a contrasting debut for both first-time captains – Jadeja and Shreyas. While Shreyas was instrumental with his choice of rotating the bowlers, Jadeja had a very nervy start to this IPL captaincy. He run out Rayudu, which was the turning point in the match and then later almost run out Shivam Dube. He looked unsettled throughout and only found composure after Dhoni came to the crease. CSK also lacked teeth in their bowling and dearly missed the services of their star bowlers Depeak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood.