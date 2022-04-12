CSK mark 200th IPL with gritty win over RCB as Dube, Uthappa & Theekshana shine

Chennai Super Kings could not have marked their 200th IPL match in a better manner. Desperately searching for their first win this season, CSK were brilliantly served by Robin Uthappa (88, 50b 4x4, 9x6) and Shivam Dube (95 not out, 46b, 5x4, 8x6), and their 165-run partnership for the third wicket, as CSK registered the highest total of this season, 216 for four, after being sent in to bat first, at DY Stadium on Tuesday.

Succumbing to scoreboard pressure, Royal Challengers Bangalore replied with 193 for nine to leave CSK victors by 23 runs.

The only ones who could have made an attempt to overhaul the imposing target in the RCB ranks – captain Faf du Plessis (8), Virat Kohli (1) and Glenn Maxwell (26) – were all dismissed cheaply. It was just a formality that CSK completed, stamping their dominance over RCB in all IPL matches, winning their 19th match in 29 head-to-head clashes. Finisher Dinesh Karthik (34 in 14 balls) provided some thrills in the RCB chase but the target was too big for his own comfort. CSK spinners, skipper Ravindra Jadeja (3/39) and off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (4/33), picked up wickets regularly as RCB had to go for big shots.

Also Read: What's ailing CSK this season?

Playing on the same surface as the one on which Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets 24 hours earlier, CSK took it easy in the Power Play. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, playing his first match this season, bowled a tight stump-to-stump line to begin with and even dismissed the struggling Ruturaj Gaikwad in his second over.

It seemed that Gaikwad was finding his nick back with a couple of handsome shots for fours. His placement between backward point and third man for four off Hazlewood spoke highly of the talent he possesses. However, Hazlewood had the last laugh when Gaikwad was given out leg before wicket as he attempted to pull and missed the line, the ball rubbing his back thigh.

An act of brilliance at backward point by debutant from Goa, Suyash Prabhudessai, who dived to stop a Moeen Ali push for a single and threw to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik in one go to run out the Englishman applied brakes on CSK, who were reduced to 36 for two in 6.4 overs.

That’s when Dube, their consistent batsman, joined their in-form opener Uthappa. What followed in the next 12-and-a-half overs was total mayhem with the two sharing 165 in just 74 balls for the third wicket. While Uthappa was cautious at the start, having seen Gaikwad and Ali fall, he began to open up after seeing Dube go for the shots. Until Dube joined him in the middle, Uthappa had hit only one six, a straight hit off Akash Deep in the sixth over.

The 28-year-old Mumbai left-hander had no mercy on the RCB slow bowlers, starting to tonk Glenn Maxwell over long-on in the ninth over and then leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the same region. It was as if Dube had targeted the boundary that was diagonally opposite the dressing rooms at the DY Patil Stadium for its shortest distance. A majority of the sixes went in this direction with Dube lofting comfortably and Uthappa pulling in this area.

Watching Dube clubbing the RCB bowlers for sixes, Uthappa did not want to be left behind, picking up three sixes in one Maxwell over between mid-wicket and wide long-on. Anything and everything was despatched either for four or six when the two were in the middle. Hasaranga, who nearly a fortnight back at the same venue picked up a tidy four for 20 in RCB’s three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, went for 35 in his three overs while Maxwell went for 29 in his three. The bowler to suffer the most was right-arm medium-pacer Akash Deep, who went for 58 in his four overs

With this win, the monkey was finally off CSK’s back and ended their worst start to an IPL season that saw them lose their first four matches before Tuesday’s win.