Crowd of Djokovic fans turns violent in Melbourne, police use pepper spray

Novak Djokovic controversy: Two police constables were injured in the chaos in Melbourne. A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking the police.

A crowd of fans of tennis star Novak Djokovic, celebrating his court win in Australia, turned violent on Monday, forcing the police in Melbourne to use pepper spray on them, Nine News reported.

The world number one Serbian player won a huge victory in his bid to remain in Australia on Monday as a court ordered his immediate release from immigration detention.

The tennis star had been taken to a hotel in Melbourne last week after being held at the city's airport as his visa to Australia was cancelled.

Australian authorities said Djokovic did not meet their COVID-19 vaccination requirements, and hence, could not enter the country for the Australian Open starting later in January.

To enter Australia, foreigners must be fully-vaccinated. Limited exemptions are allowed.

The tennis star claimed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in December and was eligible for a vaccination waiver. But the Australian authorities said he had failed to provide proper evidence to seek medical exemption. The episode snowballed into an international controversy.

However, on Monday, a court in Australia provided relief to the tennis star, ending his detention and overturning the cancellation of his visa.

After the court’s reprieve for Djokovic, his fans, waving the Serbian flag, took to the streets in Melbourne.

The police out on duty in Melbourne to restrain the crowd of Novak Djokovic's fans. (Image: AFP)

A video tweeted by News Nine showed fans crowding around a car leaving the office of Djokovic’s lawyer. Believing the tennis star was in the car, they banged on the vehicle and shouted “free Novak”.

"Due to the aggressive behaviour of the crowd, police were forced to deploy OC [oleoresin capsicum] spray," the police said.

According to News Nine, the car was not carrying Djokovic but members of his support team.

Two police constables were injured in the chaos. A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking the police.