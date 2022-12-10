 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Croatia, as it does, squeezes the joy out of Brazil’s party

New York Times
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Brazil arrived in Qatar last month with the singular goal it sets for itself at every World Cup: to win it. But just as suddenly, it all went wrong: a Croatian equalizer, a loss on penalty kicks, a quarterfinal exit instead of a possible date with Argentina in the semi-finals Tuesday.

Brazil's Neymar, left, duels for the ball with Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Andrew Das

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — For 45 minutes, then 90, and then 15 more, Brazil tried all the tools in its considerable arsenal: the toe pokes and the back heels, the sweetly bending curlers and the outside-of-the-foot slices. As its frustration mounted, it pivoted to some of soccer’s darker arts: dives and flops, shirt pulls and appeals to the referee for justice.

None of it worked. Croatia had brought a vise to a gunfight, and for more than two long hours Friday it calmly and methodically squeezed the life and the joy out of Brazil. Croatia, opponents should know by now, does not exit the World Cup without a fight.

The Brazilians got a late goal. The Croatians answered with an even later one. The game went to a penalty-kick shootout. And only then, with eight quick kicks breaking a tie after 120 minutes could not, was it over.

Croatia was heading to the semi-finals. Brazil was going home. Again.

“For me, Brazil is football, and football is Brazil,” Croatia defender Borna Sosa said. “To beat Brazil, it’s maybe the best feeling ever.”