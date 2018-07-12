App
Jul 12, 2018 02:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRO vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Mandzukic books Croatia's spot in World Cup Finals

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final match between Croatia and England, from the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

highlights

  • Jul 12, 02:19 AM (IST)

    That's it for our coverage of the semi-final. Join us again on Saturday for the third-place game between England and Belgium. And then for the big one on Sunday: France vs Croatia, in the World Cup final!

  • Jul 12, 02:17 AM (IST)
  • Jul 12, 02:09 AM (IST)
  • Jul 12, 02:09 AM (IST)
  • Jul 12, 02:09 AM (IST)

    ET FULL-TIME: IT IS ALL OVER!!!! The referee has finally blown the whistle. And Croatia are going to the World Cup final, for the first time ever! English players are inconsolable as the Croatians erupt with joy and celebrations.

  • Jul 12, 02:07 AM (IST)

    120+5' Rashford's delievery is headed out. Perisic tries to start another counter. 

  • Jul 12, 02:06 AM (IST)

    120+4' Hand-ball by Torluka. Free kick in the Croatian half for England. This could the last chance. 

  • Jul 12, 02:05 AM (IST)

    120+3' Foul on Rakitic by Vardy. Rakitic is taking his time getting up. 2 minutes left to play. 

  • Jul 12, 02:04 AM (IST)

    120+2' England with the possession, trying to create something. A long ball sent into the box, is caught by Subasic though. 

  • Jul 12, 02:03 AM (IST)

    120' Kramaric hit the side-netting, much to the frustration of Perisic, who was free on the far side of the English box. 

    4 minutes added on.

  • Jul 12, 02:02 AM (IST)

    119' England are now playing with 10 men as Trippier is out and all their substitutions are done. 

  • Jul 12, 02:01 AM (IST)

    118' Substitution for Croatia - Badelj: In ; Modric: Out

  • Jul 12, 02:00 AM (IST)

    117' Rashford took the free-kick for England  in the Croatian half. But it went past everyone for a goal-kick. The English players appealed that it should be a corner. But the referee is not interested. 

  • Jul 12, 01:59 AM (IST)

    116' SHOT! Croatia took the corner down the line and Brozovic got the ball. His shot on goal was good enough to give Pickford a moment of worry. Trippier is being escorted by two medical staffers.

  • Jul 12, 01:58 AM (IST)

    115' Croatia have sent in a defender Torluka in place of the striker Mandzukic. Meanwhile, England's Trippier is also suffering from cramps as Croatia get ready to take a corner.

  • Jul 12, 01:57 AM (IST)

    115' Substitution for Croatia - Torluka: In ; Mandzukic: Out

  • Jul 12, 01:57 AM (IST)

    114' Pivaric tried to set up Perisic inside the box. But Perisic's attempt was blocked. Croatia have another corner. And Mandzukic is down again. 

  • Jul 12, 01:56 AM (IST)

    112' Rashford's pass into the box is cleared. Meanwhile, Mandzukic is down with a cramp as Subasic comes forward to take a catch before a cross in can find an English player. 

  • Jul 12, 01:54 AM (IST)

    112'  Substitution for England - Vardy: In ; Walker: Out

  • Jul 12, 01:53 AM (IST)

    109' In an unlikely situation, a speculative header from Perisic found Mandzukic inside the box. the striker came to life and pounced on the ball. His left foot effort from close range beat Pickford and went into the net from the far post. 

  • Jul 12, 01:51 AM (IST)

    109' GOAL! Manzukic (CRO)

    Croatia 2-1 England

  • Jul 12, 01:50 AM (IST)

    107' Croatia got a corner. Rakitic took it quickly. But the shot on goal went out just wide. 

  • Jul 12, 01:48 AM (IST)

    106' Early pressure by Rashford on Subasic yields a throw in for England. 

  • Jul 12, 01:48 AM (IST)

    106' And we are off with the second half of Extra Time. 

  • Jul 12, 01:45 AM (IST)

    ET half-time: The referee blows the whistle for half-time of this extra time period. 5 minute break before 15 more minutes of football. Mandzukic seems to be limping. 

  • Jul 12, 01:44 AM (IST)

    105+2' SAVE! A sharp and precise ball sent into the ball got to Mandzukic. It looked like he would score, but Pickford made a wonderful save. But the collision between the two players has led to Mandzukic staying down. He is now getting treatment on the pitch. 

  • Jul 12, 01:43 AM (IST)

    105+1' Modric missed the ball after a good ball sent for him by Perisic. 

  • Jul 12, 01:42 AM (IST)

    105' Kane's cross to Alli on the far side is too heavy and goes out for a throw, ending England's attempt to counter. 

    2 minutes added on.

  • Jul 12, 01:40 AM (IST)

    104' Foul on Rakitic by Kane, after the Croatian was released for  counter by Modric. 

  • Jul 12, 01:39 AM (IST)

    103' Rose's cross into the box was headed clear by Lovren. But England manage to retain possession with another throw in. 

