CRO vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Mandzukic books Croatia's spot in World Cup Finals

Jul 12, 2018 02:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it for our coverage of the semi-final. Join us again on Saturday for the third-place game between England and Belgium. And then for the big one on Sunday: France vs Croatia, in the World Cup final!
ET FULL-TIME: IT IS ALL OVER!!!! The referee has finally blown the whistle. And Croatia are going to the World Cup final, for the first time ever! English players are inconsolable as the Croatians erupt with joy and celebrations.
120+5' Rashford's delievery is headed out. Perisic tries to start another counter.
120+4' Hand-ball by Torluka. Free kick in the Croatian half for England. This could the last chance.
120+3' Foul on Rakitic by Vardy. Rakitic is taking his time getting up. 2 minutes left to play.
120+2' England with the possession, trying to create something. A long ball sent into the box, is caught by Subasic though.
120' Kramaric hit the side-netting, much to the frustration of Perisic, who was free on the far side of the English box.
4 minutes added on.
119' England are now playing with 10 men as Trippier is out and all their substitutions are done.
118' Substitution for Croatia - Badelj: In ; Modric: Out
117' Rashford took the free-kick for England in the Croatian half. But it went past everyone for a goal-kick. The English players appealed that it should be a corner. But the referee is not interested.
116' SHOT! Croatia took the corner down the line and Brozovic got the ball. His shot on goal was good enough to give Pickford a moment of worry. Trippier is being escorted by two medical staffers.
115' Croatia have sent in a defender Torluka in place of the striker Mandzukic. Meanwhile, England's Trippier is also suffering from cramps as Croatia get ready to take a corner.
115' Substitution for Croatia - Torluka: In ; Mandzukic: Out
114' Pivaric tried to set up Perisic inside the box. But Perisic's attempt was blocked. Croatia have another corner. And Mandzukic is down again.
112' Rashford's pass into the box is cleared. Meanwhile, Mandzukic is down with a cramp as Subasic comes forward to take a catch before a cross in can find an English player.
112' Substitution for England - Vardy: In ; Walker: Out
109' In an unlikely situation, a speculative header from Perisic found Mandzukic inside the box. the striker came to life and pounced on the ball. His left foot effort from close range beat Pickford and went into the net from the far post.
109' GOAL! Manzukic (CRO)
Croatia 2-1 England
107' Croatia got a corner. Rakitic took it quickly. But the shot on goal went out just wide.
106' Early pressure by Rashford on Subasic yields a throw in for England.
106' And we are off with the second half of Extra Time.
ET half-time: The referee blows the whistle for half-time of this extra time period. 5 minute break before 15 more minutes of football. Mandzukic seems to be limping.
105+2' SAVE! A sharp and precise ball sent into the ball got to Mandzukic. It looked like he would score, but Pickford made a wonderful save. But the collision between the two players has led to Mandzukic staying down. He is now getting treatment on the pitch.
105+1' Modric missed the ball after a good ball sent for him by Perisic.
105' Kane's cross to Alli on the far side is too heavy and goes out for a throw, ending England's attempt to counter.
2 minutes added on.
104' Foul on Rakitic by Kane, after the Croatian was released for counter by Modric.
103' Rose's cross into the box was headed clear by Lovren. But England manage to retain possession with another throw in.