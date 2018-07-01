CRO vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Mandzukic starts for Croatia

Live now
Denmark come in to this game with 2 starting players on yellow cards.
Croatia come into this game with 5 yellow cards in their starting line-up, and 3 in their substitutes list. They need to be careful here: if any of them are at 2 bookings, then another one could see them miss out on the next game, should Croatia go through.
The teams are now out on the pitch for the national anthems.
Croatia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2018: Key players
As the knockout rounds kick off in Russia, here's a look at the top players to watch out from the last 16 encounter between Croatia and Denmark.
In case you missed it, Russia and Spain played out a 1-1 draw. all the way through extra time, and then match went to penalties. Russian keeper Akinfeev made two saves against Spain - Aspas and Koke being the unfortunate Spanish players to have their spot kicks blocked.
Akinfeev, in fact, managed to make 9 saves in 120 minutes of open play against Spain. Incredible performance from him.
The winner of this game will face Russia in the quarter-finals.
Here are the line-ups for today's clash:
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.
Denmark: Schmeichel, Knudsen, Kjaer, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Dalsgaard, Christensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Poulsen, Cornelius, Braithwaite.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 game between Croatia and Denmark, scheduled to be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.