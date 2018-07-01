CRO vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Mandzukic starts for Croatia

In case you missed it, Russia and Spain played out a 1-1 draw. all the way through extra time, and then match went to penalties. Russian keeper Akinfeev made two saves against Spain - Aspas and Koke being the unfortunate Spanish players to have their spot kicks blocked.

Akinfeev, in fact, managed to make 9 saves in 120 minutes of open play against Spain. Incredible performance from him.