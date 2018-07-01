App
Jul 01, 2018 11:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRO vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Mandzukic starts for Croatia

Catch all the live updates from the last 16 knockout round encounter between Croatia and Denmark, from the Nizhny Novgorod Arena, Nizhny Novgorod.

  • Jul 01, 11:29 PM (IST)

    Denmark come in to this game with 2 starting players on yellow cards.

  • Jul 01, 11:29 PM (IST)

    Croatia come into this game with 5 yellow cards in their starting line-up, and 3 in their substitutes list. They need to be careful here: if any of them are at 2 bookings, then another one could see them miss out on the next game, should Croatia go through. 

  • Jul 01, 11:24 PM (IST)

    The teams are now out on the pitch for the national anthems.

  • Jul 01, 10:46 PM (IST)

    In case you missed it, Russia and Spain played out a 1-1 draw. all the way through extra time, and then match went to penalties. Russian keeper Akinfeev made two saves against Spain - Aspas and Koke being the unfortunate Spanish players to have their spot kicks blocked. 

    Akinfeev, in fact, managed to make 9 saves in 120 minutes of open play against Spain. Incredible performance from him. 

  • Jul 01, 10:44 PM (IST)

    The winner of this game will face Russia in the quarter-finals. 

  • Jul 01, 10:38 PM (IST)

    Here are the line-ups for today's clash:

    Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.

    Denmark: Schmeichel, Knudsen, Kjaer, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Dalsgaard, Christensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Poulsen, Cornelius, Braithwaite.

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 game between Croatia and Denmark, scheduled to be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

