Jul 02, 2018 01:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRO vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Croatia 1-1 Denmark; game goes into extra time

Catch all the live updates from the last 16 knockout round encounter between Croatia and Denmark, from the Nizhny Novgorod Arena, Nizhny Novgorod.

highlights

  • Jul 02, 01:53 AM (IST)

    112' Both sets of players look tired. But then, it looked like that from the 20th minute. 

  • Jul 02, 01:51 AM (IST)

    110' Sisto looks lively as he keeps driving forward with incisive passes and pace. Croatia dispossess the Danes and try to break, but Jorgensen commits a foul to prevent a swift counter. 

  • Jul 02, 01:49 AM (IST)

    108' Substitution for Croatia - Badelj: In ; Mandzukic: Out

  • Jul 02, 01:48 AM (IST)

    108' ALMOST! Sisto received the ball outside he Croatian box, and managed to step to the side and create an opening. His shot went wide of the far post though. 

  • Jul 02, 01:48 AM (IST)

    107' Croatia looked like they wanted to create something but the Danes managed to hold them off. Denmark with the possession now. 

  • Jul 02, 01:47 AM (IST)

    106' Substitution for Denmark - Sisto: In; Braithwaite: Out

  • Jul 02, 01:44 AM (IST)

    ET Half-time: The referee blows the whistle signaling the end of the first half of extra time. Denmark look like they are about to make a change. 5 minutes left before we return with the second half of ET.

  • Jul 02, 01:43 AM (IST)

    105+1' Eriksen gives the ball away in mid-field. The Croatians pick it up as Rebic and Modric try to create something. But Jorgensen kicks it out for a throw. 

  • Jul 02, 01:41 AM (IST)

    105' Another corner for Croatia. But it is headed away by Dalsgaard. 

    1 minute added on. 

  • Jul 02, 01:41 AM (IST)

    104' Modric sent in a lovely pass. Croatia manage to get a corner off that, thanks to Pivaric whose pass to Mandzukic was blocked. 

  • Jul 02, 01:38 AM (IST)

    102' Offside against Rebic who chased the ball into the penalty are with Mandzukic. 

  • Jul 02, 01:38 AM (IST)

    101' Croatia have possession inside the Danish half, with even their centre-backs getting in their to pass the ball around. But they seem to be lacking incision. 

  • Jul 02, 01:37 AM (IST)

    100' Foul on Kovacic at the half-line. 

  • Jul 02, 01:36 AM (IST)

    99' ALMOST! Schone managed to create an opening by beating Kovacic and took his shot at the Croatian goal. But it went just wide of the far post. 

  • Jul 02, 01:35 AM (IST)

    98' Substitution for Denmark - Crohn-Dehli: In ; Delaney: Out

  • Jul 02, 01:33 AM (IST)

    97' Substitution for Croatia - Kramaric: In ; Perisic: Out

  • Jul 02, 01:33 AM (IST)

    96' Eriksen's corner is headed out for a throw. Knudsen comes in to take a long throw. Poulsen's head misses the ball though. 

  • Jul 02, 01:32 AM (IST)

    95' Knudsen manages to get a corner for Denmark. The Danes have been more intent on attacking so far. 

  • Jul 02, 01:30 AM (IST)

    94' Subasic steps out and successfully gathers the ball after a brief tussle for the ball. 

  • Jul 02, 01:29 AM (IST)

    93' Knudsen's long throw into the box is cleared out. But Schone gets to it and takes a shot. It goes out for throw after another deflection. 

  • Jul 02, 01:29 AM (IST)

    91' Lovren clears Poulsen's header from a Knudsen cross. Schone gathers it. But Mandzukic is down. He got whacked in the face by Schone, who was unaware of the Croatian coming behind. 

  • Jul 02, 01:27 AM (IST)

    91' And we are off. The first half of extra time begins. Let us hope this period plays out with more excitement. 

  • Jul 02, 01:25 AM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 01:25 AM (IST)

    Point of interest here is that in extra time, teams are allowed to make a 4th substitution, compared to the usual 3 in regular game-time. 

  • Jul 02, 01:22 AM (IST)

    The referee has just blown the whistle for full-time. And it looks like we are going to have 30 more minutes of football as Extra Time is called upon to decide this tie. 5 minutes break as the teams prepare for Extra Time. 

  • Jul 02, 01:20 AM (IST)

    90+3' ALMOST! Eriksen's corner is punched out by Subasic. The deflection falls to Braithwaite whose attempt at goal bounces just wide of the far post. 

  • Jul 02, 01:20 AM (IST)

    90+2' Vida heads out an Eriksen cross, preventing N Jorgensen from getting to it in the Croatian box. 

  • Jul 02, 01:19 AM (IST)

    90+2' ALMOST! The cautious passing continued. But Rakitic found an opening and took his shot. It went just wide of the goal. 

  • Jul 02, 01:18 AM (IST)

    90' The throw is easily cleared by Kovacic. 

    3 minutes added on. 

  • Jul 02, 01:17 AM (IST)

    90' Knudsen comes to take a long throw into the Croatian box. Is this going to be the moment of magic? This is how Denmark scored their first goal. 

