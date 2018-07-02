CRO vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Croatia 1-1 Denmark; game goes into extra time

Live now
Jul 02, 2018 01:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
112' Both sets of players look tired. But then, it looked like that from the 20th minute.
110' Sisto looks lively as he keeps driving forward with incisive passes and pace. Croatia dispossess the Danes and try to break, but Jorgensen commits a foul to prevent a swift counter.
108' Substitution for Croatia - Badelj: In ; Mandzukic: Out
108' ALMOST! Sisto received the ball outside he Croatian box, and managed to step to the side and create an opening. His shot went wide of the far post though.
107' Croatia looked like they wanted to create something but the Danes managed to hold them off. Denmark with the possession now.
106' Substitution for Denmark - Sisto: In; Braithwaite: Out
ET Half-time: The referee blows the whistle signaling the end of the first half of extra time. Denmark look like they are about to make a change. 5 minutes left before we return with the second half of ET.
105+1' Eriksen gives the ball away in mid-field. The Croatians pick it up as Rebic and Modric try to create something. But Jorgensen kicks it out for a throw.
105' Another corner for Croatia. But it is headed away by Dalsgaard.
1 minute added on.
104' Modric sent in a lovely pass. Croatia manage to get a corner off that, thanks to Pivaric whose pass to Mandzukic was blocked.
102' Offside against Rebic who chased the ball into the penalty are with Mandzukic.
101' Croatia have possession inside the Danish half, with even their centre-backs getting in their to pass the ball around. But they seem to be lacking incision.
100' Foul on Kovacic at the half-line.
99' ALMOST! Schone managed to create an opening by beating Kovacic and took his shot at the Croatian goal. But it went just wide of the far post.
98' Substitution for Denmark - Crohn-Dehli: In ; Delaney: Out
97' Substitution for Croatia - Kramaric: In ; Perisic: Out
96' Eriksen's corner is headed out for a throw. Knudsen comes in to take a long throw. Poulsen's head misses the ball though.
95' Knudsen manages to get a corner for Denmark. The Danes have been more intent on attacking so far.
94' Subasic steps out and successfully gathers the ball after a brief tussle for the ball.
93' Knudsen's long throw into the box is cleared out. But Schone gets to it and takes a shot. It goes out for throw after another deflection.
91' Lovren clears Poulsen's header from a Knudsen cross. Schone gathers it. But Mandzukic is down. He got whacked in the face by Schone, who was unaware of the Croatian coming behind.
91' And we are off. The first half of extra time begins. Let us hope this period plays out with more excitement.
Point of interest here is that in extra time, teams are allowed to make a 4th substitution, compared to the usual 3 in regular game-time.
The referee has just blown the whistle for full-time. And it looks like we are going to have 30 more minutes of football as Extra Time is called upon to decide this tie. 5 minutes break as the teams prepare for Extra Time.
90+3' ALMOST! Eriksen's corner is punched out by Subasic. The deflection falls to Braithwaite whose attempt at goal bounces just wide of the far post.
90+2' Vida heads out an Eriksen cross, preventing N Jorgensen from getting to it in the Croatian box.
90+2' ALMOST! The cautious passing continued. But Rakitic found an opening and took his shot. It went just wide of the goal.
90' The throw is easily cleared by Kovacic.
3 minutes added on.
90' Knudsen comes to take a long throw into the Croatian box. Is this going to be the moment of magic? This is how Denmark scored their first goal.