CRO vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Croatia win 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw

Jul 02, 2018 03:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
116' PENALTY MISSED!!!!!
114' Yellow Card for Jorgensen (DEN)
114' PENALTY to Croatia
108' Substitution for Croatia - Badelj: In ; Mandzukic: Out
106' Substitution for Denmark - Sisto: In; Braithwaite: Out
98' Substitution for Denmark - Crohn-Dehli: In ; Delaney: Out
97' Substitution for Croatia - Kramaric: In ; Perisic: Out
81' Substitution for Croatia - Pivaric: In ; Strinic: Out
71' Substitution for Croatia - Kovacic: In ; Brozovic: Out
66' Substitution for Denmark - N Jorgensen: In ; Cornelius: Out
Half-time Substitution for Denmark - Schone: In ; Christensen: Out
4' GOAL! Mandzukic (Cro)
Croatia 1-1 Denmark
1' GOAL!! Jorgensen (DEN)
Croatia 0-1 Denmark
What a dramatic shoot-out that was. Well that's it for now.
See you folks again for tomorrow's fixtures.
And Croatia have won the penalty shoot-out by 3-2. Rakitic managed to send the keeper the wrong way and scored.
N Jorgensen denied from the spot by Subasic! If Croatia score now, they are through.
CRO - 2
DEN - 2
Schmeichel saves Pivaric's penalty!
CRO -2
DEN - 2
Subasic saves Schone's penalty!!
CRO -2
DEN - 2
Modric finally beats Schmeichel from the spot.
Krohn-Dehli makes no mistake from the spot.
Kramaric calmly stepped up and scored after sending Schmeichel the wrong way.
Danish captain, Kjaer fired the penalty into the roof of the net. What a shot!
Remarkably, Bidalj's penalty is also saved. Schmeichel manages to use his legs to make it work.
Subasic managed to go in the right direction to block Eriksen's penalty.
It looks like Denmark will take the first shot.
The players are taking a short break before the shoot-out.
120+1' Vida blocks out Schone's attempt at the Croatian goal.
And the referee finally blows his whistle. We are now done with Extra Time, and headed for a Penalty Shootout.
120' Modric is now continuously trying to drive forward into the Danish box, in order to make amends for that penalty miss.
1 minute added on as we near the end of Extra Time.
119' Modric shoots! But Schmeichel is right behind it and makes another easy save.
118' Croatia try to come again and play around the Danish defence. But they cannot find an opening.
115' Schmeichel saved Modric's penalty!!!! We still have no winner!!!
116' PENALTY MISSED!!!!!