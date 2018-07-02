App
Jul 02, 2018 03:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRO vs DEN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Croatia win 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw

Catch all the highlights from the last 16 knockout round encounter between Croatia and Denmark, from the Nizhny Novgorod Arena, Nizhny Novgorod.

highlights

  • Jul 02, 02:19 AM (IST)

    What a dramatic shoot-out that was. Well that's it for now. 

    See you folks again for tomorrow's fixtures. 

  • Jul 02, 02:17 AM (IST)
  • Jul 02, 02:16 AM (IST)

    And Croatia have won the penalty shoot-out by 3-2. Rakitic managed to send the keeper the wrong way and scored. 

  • Jul 02, 02:16 AM (IST)

    CRO P5 - SCORED

  • Jul 02, 02:15 AM (IST)

    N Jorgensen denied from the spot by Subasic! If Croatia score now, they are through. 

    CRO - 2

    DEN - 2

  • Jul 02, 02:15 AM (IST)

    DEN P5 - MISSED

  • Jul 02, 02:15 AM (IST)

    Schmeichel saves Pivaric's penalty!

    CRO -2 

    DEN - 2

  • Jul 02, 02:14 AM (IST)

    CRO P4 - MISSED

  • Jul 02, 02:13 AM (IST)

    Subasic saves Schone's penalty!! 

    CRO -2 

    DEN - 2

  • Jul 02, 02:13 AM (IST)

    DEN P4 - MISSED

  • Jul 02, 02:12 AM (IST)

    Modric finally beats Schmeichel from the spot. 

  • Jul 02, 02:12 AM (IST)

    CRO P3 - SCORED

  • Jul 02, 02:12 AM (IST)

    Krohn-Dehli makes no mistake from the spot. 

  • Jul 02, 02:11 AM (IST)

    DEN P3 - SCORED

  • Jul 02, 02:11 AM (IST)

    Kramaric calmly stepped up and scored after sending Schmeichel the wrong way.

  • Jul 02, 02:10 AM (IST)

    CRO P2 - SCORED

  • Jul 02, 02:10 AM (IST)

    Danish captain, Kjaer fired the penalty into the roof of the net. What a shot!

  • Jul 02, 02:10 AM (IST)

    DEN P2 - SCORED

  • Jul 02, 02:09 AM (IST)

    Remarkably, Bidalj's penalty is also saved. Schmeichel manages to use his legs to make it work. 

  • Jul 02, 02:09 AM (IST)

    CRO P1 - MISSED

  • Jul 02, 02:08 AM (IST)

    Subasic managed to go in the right direction to block Eriksen's penalty.

  • Jul 02, 02:08 AM (IST)

    DEN P1 - MISSED

  • Jul 02, 02:07 AM (IST)

    It looks like Denmark will take the first shot. 

  • Jul 02, 02:04 AM (IST)

    The players are taking a short break before the shoot-out. 

  • Jul 02, 02:02 AM (IST)

    120+1' Vida blocks out Schone's attempt at the Croatian goal. 

    And the referee finally blows his whistle. We are now done with Extra Time, and headed for a Penalty Shootout. 

  • Jul 02, 02:01 AM (IST)

    120' Modric is now continuously trying to drive forward into the Danish box, in order to make amends for that penalty miss. 

    1 minute added on as we near the end of Extra Time.

  • Jul 02, 02:00 AM (IST)

    119' Modric shoots! But Schmeichel is right behind it and makes another easy save. 

  • Jul 02, 01:58 AM (IST)

    118' Croatia try to come again and play around the Danish defence. But they cannot find an opening. 

  • Jul 02, 01:58 AM (IST)

    115' Schmeichel saved Modric's penalty!!!! We still have no winner!!!

  • Jul 02, 01:57 AM (IST)

    116' PENALTY MISSED!!!!! 

