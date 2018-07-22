App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's Rs 433 crore Madrid mansion on sale

The luxury mansion, which is located in the exclusive La Finca area of Pozuelo de Alarcon, boasts of seven sprawling bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following his 100 million euro move to Juventus, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has put his 5.4 million euro (Rs 433 crore) luxury home up for sale, as per a report by The Sun.

The luxury mansion, which is located in the exclusive La Finca area of Pozuelo de Alarcon, boasts of seven sprawling bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also has an indoor swimming pool, a football field and a well-equipped state of the art gym.

The 33-year-old Portuguese superstar's house for nearly a decade features vast expanses of gardens, leisure plots with sun loungers, sofas and chairs. It also features both indoor as well as an outdoor swimming pool, to suit the needs of the changing weather and season.

A giant statue of Lord Buddha adorns the entrance on the exquisite mansion, while another sits on the backside garden. Also, his initials are engraved on the main entrance. Tasteful, indeed!

It is a home where Ronaldo has enjoyed many years, but he leaves it and Madrid behind to start afresh.

First Published on Jul 22, 2018 08:41 pm

tags #Cristiano Ronaldo #Sports #Trending News

