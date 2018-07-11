Cristiano Ronaldo to make Rs 970 crore in 4 years following move to Juventus

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has edged past his eternal rival Lionel Messi to become the second-best-paid footballer in the world after joining Italian Serie A giants Juventus in a 100-million-euro deal.

The 33-year-old Portuguese will rake in a weekly income of 576,000 euros (Rs 4.6 crore) compared to the 565,000 euros (Rs 4.5 crore) that Messi makes playing for Barcelona.

Brazil international Neymar is still the highest-paid footballer in the world, earning 708,000 euros (Rs 5.7 crore) a week playing for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo's wage breakdown

120 million euros (Rs 968.8 crore) over 4 years

30 million euros (Rs 242.2 crore) a year

2.5 million euros (Rs 20 crore) a month

577,000 euros (Rs 4.6 crore) a week

82,400 euros (Rs 67 lakh) a day

3,430 euros (Rs 2.7 lakh) an hour

57 euros (Rs 4,600) a minute

0.95 euros (Rs 77) a second

Going by the aforementioned account, the Portuguese talisman could purchase at least two Honda City cars after an eight-hour nap, or can buy an iPhone X every 21 minutes.

During his time in Madrid, Ronaldo was making 365,000 euros (around Rs 3 crore) a week and was reportedly unhappy with the wage gap he shared with Barcelona's Messi.

Ronaldo's big-money move to Juventus was the most expensive transfer in the history of the Italian league. He will now make almost as much as the five highest earners at The Old Lady- Gonzalo Higuain (Rs 1.2 crore a week), Douglas Costa (Rs 93 lakh), Miralem Pjanic (Rs 89 lakh), Blaise Matuidi (Rs 77.5 lakh) and Emre Can (Rs 77.5 lakh).

After nine seasons with Spanish giants Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo completed his move to Juventus on Tuesday, citing a "new challenge" as the reason for the switch.

(1 euro= Rs 80.74)