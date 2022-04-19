English
    Cristiano Ronaldo, partner announce death of baby boy: 'Greatest pain'

    Cristiano Ronaldo's and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," the couple said.

    AFP
    April 19, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST
    Manchester United and Real Madrid sent messages of condolence to Cristiano Ronaldo's and Georgina Rodriguez.

    Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday that their newborn baby son has died.

    Ronaldo revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins.

    In a post released on the Manchester United forward's Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl.

     

    "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly-signed statement.

    "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

    "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

    The couple, who met during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid, have a four-year old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.

    "Your pain is our pain, Cristiano," Manchester United tweeted. "Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

    Real Madrid also responded saying on their web page  that the club, "its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection."



    first published: Apr 19, 2022 07:06 am
