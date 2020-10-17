172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|cristiano-ronaldo-in-public-row-with-italian-sports-minister-over-health-rules-5974771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo in public row with Italian sports minister over health rules

Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday the Juventus forward might have infringed the rules by flying back to Italy from national team duty in Portugal after he tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo become involved in a public row with Italy's sports minister as the pair indirectly accused each other of lying over whether the Portugal international had broken health rules after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday the Juventus forward might have infringed the rules by flying back to Italy from national team duty in Portugal after he tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

But in a social media post on Friday, Ronaldo hit back and said he had done everything by the book.

Close

"A gentlemen here in Italy, whose name I won't mention, said I didn't obey the protocol - that's simply a lie," said Ronaldo in an Instagram post from his Turin villa, where he is in quarantine and asymptomatic.

related news

"I followed all the protocols and I will continue to follow them, my conscience is clear.... Everything I did was authorised."

The 35-year-old Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday while he was with the Portugal squad and flew back in a private jet the following day.

"They said I broke Italian law and this and that... it's all lies, I did everything properly," he added. "We did everything the right way -- leaving the (Portugal) team, in the air ambulance, arriving in Turin... I did not have contact with anyone."

Spadafora later replied in an interview with the Italian news agency Ansa.

"The fame and skill of certain players does not entitle them to be arrogant, disrespectful to the institutions and to lie," he said.

"On the contrary, the more well known you are, the more you should feel the responsibility of thinking before speaking and setting a good example.

"I'm not going to continue with this matter forever," he added. "I'm not talking about it again and I repeat my wish that everyone who has tested positive recovers quickly."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 09:18 am

tags #Cristiano Ronaldo #Italy #Sports #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.