Cricket World Cup 2019, SA vs NZ: Williamson's unbeaten ton seals a thrilling win for Blackcaps

Catch all the top moments from match 25 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and South Africa at Edgbaston, Birmingham Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 South Africa took on New Zealand for match 25 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston,Birmingham. The toss got delayed for an hour due to wet outfield and the umpires reduced the match to a 49-over a side contest. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field. New Zealand were unchanged while South Africa had brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Beuran Hendricks. (Image: Reuters) 2/15 The Blackcaps were off to a flying start as Trent Boult clean bowled Quinton de Kock in just the 2nd over. de Kock made 5 as South Africa were 9/1. (Image: Reuters) 3/15 South African captain Faf du Plessis scored 23 from 35 deliveries before New Zealand pace Lockie Ferguson castled him in the 14th over. South Africa were 59/2 when du Plessis departed. (Image: Reuters) 4/15 Hashim Amla scored 55 off 83 balls before he too got clean bowled. Amla lost his wicket to Mitchell Santner in the 28th over. The proteas were 111/3 when Amla was out. (Image: Reuters) 5/15 Aiden Markram scored 38 off 55 balls before he was dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme in the 33rd over. (Image: Reuters) 6/15 Ferguson dismissed David Miller on 36 in the 45th over as South Africa were 208/5. (Image: Reuters) 7/15 Rassie van der Dussen played an unbeaten innings of 67 off 64 balls as South Africa finished on a total of 241/6 in 49 overs. (Image: Reuters) 8/15 Defending just 241, South Africa were off to a good start as Kagiso Rabada got Kiwi opener Colin Munro out in the 3rd over. Munro made 9 as New Zealand were 12/1. (Image: Reuters) 9/15 Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson put up a 60 run partnership to put New Zealand in a comfortable position. (Image: Reuters) 10/15 New Zealand were going strong before Guptill got out in a freakish manner. The Kiwi opener played a pull shot off the bowling of Phehlukwayo but slipped while trying to take off for the single and took down the stumps with his back leg. Guptill made 35. (Image: Reuters) 11/15 South African all-rounder then led his side's fight back as he dismissed Ross Taylor and Tom Latham in space of 2 overs. Taylor and Latham made a run each as New Zealand were struggling at 80/4. (Image: Reuters) 12/15 Kane Williamson then put up a 57-run partnership with James Neesham. During the course of the partnership, Williamson completed his 50. (Image: Reuters) 13/15 Morris again gave his side much needed breakthrough as he got Neesham edge a delivery to de Kock. Neesham made 23 off 34 as New Zealand were 137/5. (Image: Reuters) 14/15 Williamson then put up a 91-run partnership along with Colin de Grandhomme. de Grandhomme hit 60 off 47 balls to take New Zealand closer to the winning total. de Grandhomme holed a catch to du Plessis in the 48th over.(Image: Reuters) 15/15 The match went down till the last over with New Zealand needing 8 runs off 6 balls with Williamson batting on 96. The Kiwi skipper completed his hundred in style as he smashed Phehlukwayo over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. Then very next ball Williamson scored a boundary and sealed a thrilling 4-wicket win for the Blackcaps. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 20, 2019 12:46 am