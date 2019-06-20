Cricket World Cup 2019, SA vs NZ: Williamson's unbeaten ton seals a thrilling win for Blackcaps

South Africa took on New Zealand for match 25 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston,Birmingham. The toss got delayed for an hour due to wet outfield and the umpires reduced the match to a 49-over a side contest. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field. New Zealand were unchanged while South Africa had brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Beuran Hendricks. (Image: Reuters)