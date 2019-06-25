Cricket World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc leads the wicket taking charts

Here are top five wicket takers from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Mitchell Starc (AUS) | Matches: 7 | Wickets: 19 | 5-for: 1 | Best Bowling: 5/46 | Average: 18.26 (Image: Reuters) 2/5 Jofra Archer (ENG)| Matches: 7 | Wickets: 16 | 5-for: 0 | Best Bowling: 3/27 | Average: 20.31 (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Mohammad Amir (PAK)| Matches: 5 | Wickets: 15 | 5-for: 1 | Best Bowling: 5/30 | Average: 14.60 (Image: Reuters) 4/5 Lockie Ferguson (NZ)| Matches: 5 | Wickets: 14 | 5-for: 0 | Best Bowling: 4/37 | Average: 15.50 (Image: Reuters) 5/5 Mark Wood (ENG)| Matches: 6 | Wickets: 13 | 5-for: 0 | Best Bowling: 3/18 | Average: 20.15 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 25, 2019 11:00 pm