Cricket World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc leads the wicket taking charts

Here are top five wicket takers from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Mitchell Starc (AUS) | Matches: 9 | Wickets: 26 | 5-for: 2 | Best Bowling: 5/26 | Average: 16.61 (Image: Reuters) 2/5 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) | Matches: 8 | Wickets: 20 | 5-for: 2 | Best Bowling: 5/59 | Average: 24.20 (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Lockie Ferguson (NZ)| Matches: 7 | Wickets: 17 | 5-for: 0 | Best Bowling: 4/37 | Average: 18.58 (Image: Reuters) 4/5 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) | Matches: 9 | Wickets: 17 | 5-for: 0 | Best Bowling: 4/55 | Average: 19.52 (Image: Reuters) 5/5 Mohammad Amir (PAK)| Matches: 8 | Wickets: 17 | 5-for: 1 | Best Bowling: 5/30 | Average: 21.05 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 8, 2019 11:22 pm