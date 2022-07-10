Cricket viewing on TV is being wrecked by pliant commentators

Last week as India and England squared off in the crucial fifth test of their extended series, India's former captain Virat Kohli and England’s rising batting star Jonny Bairstow appeared to get into a slanging match. The two Indian commentators on air for Sony, which was telecasting the match, used the opportunity to inform us how such incidents were actually good for Kohli since they pumped him up to perform better. They seemed to imply that Bairstow, who was struggling at that point, had made a big mistake by crossing swords with King Kohli.

In the event Bairstow went on to get a magnificent century in both innings, knocks that helped England win the game. In fact, the incident triggered a transformation in him as he shed his initial uncertainty to bat with the freedom he has been showing over the last couple of months in which he scored three successive hundred. And Kohli? He fell cheaply for 11 and 20, disappointing in both the innings.

Clearly the commentators, both former test players, were doing the normal cheerleading for India's wealthiest and most high-profile sportsperson. Unfortunately, Kohli’s recent performances on the pitch have not been matching up to the hype surrounding him, and a more discerning commentator would have been telling us that the veteran Indian batsman would be better off focusing on his game and figuring out how to get out of his bad spell. Only one Indian commentator, who's been known to call a spade a spade, voiced what was evident. Kohli's behaviour was a reflection of his own frustration with his repeated batting failures.

Why do so many commentators treat us as idiots who can be entertained with either clichés or liberal doses of jingoism? For too long, Indian cricket fans have been subjected to excruciating Sidhuisms or inane references to tracer bullets, mixed metaphors that haven't changed in years. Many irate viewers now put off the commentary - so noxious and one-sided it sounds.

Nor is the malaise restricted to Indian cricket commentators. Anyone watching England's games at the last FIFA World Cup finals couldn't have helped wincing at the English commentators’ constant hyping of their team, admittedly one of the better ones from the country. In its 1 - 2 loss to Croatia in the semifinals, most viewers saw a doughty and lionhearted performance by the Croatians who won in extra time. English commentators, though, thought they were just plain lucky. Peter Drury, one of the commentators waxing eloquent about England’s only goal in the first few minutes, went into paroxysms: “Glorious, glorious England goal. It is picture perfect. England in their immaculate white have made an immaculate goal.”

Sure, one understands that since these commentators’ primary audience is at home, they feel the need to keep the local fans in good humour. But where does that leave the commentators' neutrality?

Richie Benaud, the gold standard in cricket commentary, was an abject lesson in tempering your emotions as a commentator. His oft-quoted advice to wannabe commentators: “Put your brain into gear and if you can add to what’s on the screen then do it, otherwise shut up.” When it came to something he deemed not quite cricket, he was unsparing in his criticism, no matter which team was involved. In 1981, he blasted the infamous underarm ball that Trevor Chappell, on instructions from his captain Greg Chappell, bowled to deny New Zealand victory:

“A disgraceful performance from a captain who got his sums wrong. It should never be permitted to happen again. One of the worst things I have ever seen done on a cricket field.”

The usual excuse many of the commentators make in defending their great empathy for home players is to say those that have never played test cricket don’t understand the pressure players like Kohli face. Which of course is complete bunkum. A commentator’s job is to forget his past and comment on what he sees in front of him. Benaud knew his cricket. As captain of Australia, he didn’t lose a single test series. Yet, in the commentary box, he stayed with the game in front and didn’t try and superimpose his opinions on the viewers.

Given the vast sums involved in the game, surely a start can be made to change the idiom of the commentators and remind them that they are in the box to bring the game faithfully to the television audience.