Cricket runs through my veins: Suresh Raina pens heartfelt note on his retirement

Suresh Raina, who took to social media on August 15 to announce retirement from international cricket shortly after Mahendra Singh Dhoni did so, came out with an official statement confirming his retirement on August 16.

Raina posted a video on his achievements on Instagram, and captioned it with an emotional note on his retirement.

The left-hander said he is filled with mixed emotions as he is formally announcing his retirement. “With a lot of mixed feelings I am able to make this announcement of my retirement. From a very young age, I as a small boy had literally lived Cricket on every street, gali, and nukkad of my small town before making it to the Indian team. All I have known is cricket, all I have done is cricket and it runs through my veins.”

One of the finest fielders to play for India, Raina said: “There has not been a single day without counting my blessings and without acknowledging everything I have received from God and my people who showered nothing but love on me. All I strived for was to value those blessings and give my everything in return to my game, to my country, and everyone who has been a part of this journey. I had multiple surgeries, setbacks, and moments when I felt that this is it, but I did not stop or settle for anything which was not justified.”

Thanking his family and all the people who mentored him over the years, the left-handed batsmen wrote: “It has been an incredible ride and it would not have been possible without everyone who supported me during my ups and downs. This journey could not have been possible without the unflinching support and sacrifices of my parents, my loving wife Priyanka, my children Gracia and Rio, my brothers, my sister, and all members of our family. This is all for you. My coaches who always showed me the right direction, my Physicians for helping me heal, my trainers for helping me perform at the highest level.”

Raina also mentioned each of the captains he had played under and wrote: “My boys in BLUE, nothing would have been possible without the support of the wonderful India Team in blue. I had the pleasure of playing with the best of the very best players and all of them played for Team India. I feel lucky to have played under the captaincy of some of the best minds in the game Rahul Bhai, Anil Bhai, Sachin Paaji, Chiku, and especially with @mahi7781 for guiding me as a friend and mentor.”