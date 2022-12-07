English
    Cricket: Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb against Bangladesh

    Moneycontrol News
    December 07, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

    India skipper Rohit Sharma was rushed to a hospital for scan after sustaining an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch during the second ODI against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

    Standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left-hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over.

    "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI tweeted.

    Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by one wicket.

    (With PTI inputs)
