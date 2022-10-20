English
    Cricket: India to tour Bangladesh in December for two tests, three ODIs

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
    (File Image: AFP)

    India will tour Bangladesh in December for the first time since 2015 to play two tests and three one-day internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Thursday.

    Rohit Sharma's men will kick off the month-long trip with the three ODIs, which will all be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

    Chattogram will host the first test from Dec. 14 with the second in Mirpur from Dec. 22.

    "The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series," BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

    ITINERARY

    December 4 - First ODI - Mirpur

    December 7 - Second ODI - Mirpur

    December - Third ODI - Mirpur

    December 14-18 - First test - Chattogram

    December 22-26 - Second test - Mirpur
    Tags: #Bangladesh #cricket #ODI #Sports #test
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 12:59 pm
