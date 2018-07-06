Cricket: England paceman Broad aiming to return for India tests

England paceman Stuart Broad is aiming to recover from an ankle injury in time to play domestic first-class cricket for his county Nottinghamshire later this month, days before the first test against India.

The 32-year-old, who last played for England in the second test against Pakistan in June, sustained the injury against Worcestershire last week.

Broad is eager to return for Nottinghamshire when they take on Surrey in the County Championship, starting on July 22.

"I've had some injections in my left ankle for an ongoing ligament problem after seeing brilliant specialists and having different scans," Broad said on his official Instagram account.

"It needs five days' rest, then aiming to run Tuesday and build up quickly with an aim to play for Notts CC against Surrey CCC July 22nd. That's the plan!!"

Following a three-match Twenty20 and one-day international series this month, England and India will face off in five tests series starting on August 1.